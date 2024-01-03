Woman Reveals The 'Basic' Things She Was Forced To Give Up Due To The Cost Of Living

More and more people are having to make sacrifices to keep their families financially afloat, especially in the past few years. Whether it be switching grocery stores, getting rid of a car, or downsizing your home, people are making big changes.

But families are not only being forced to make large shifts to their routines to account for inflation and the rising costs of living — they’re also sacrificing a great deal of their daily luxuries and small moments of relaxation to simply survive. It’s this vicious cycle of saving money through sacrifice that will continue to foster unhappiness, resentment, instability, and isolation in many homes across the country.

One woman admitted she’s been forced to give up several ‘basic’ things to account for the rising cost of living.

In a TikTok video, Heather, a content creator who documents herself trying "side hustles," revealed the top three she can no longer afford and has had to give up to keep her family afloat.

She shared that these types of videos make her feel less alone "to know that I'm not the only one that has given up just simple, basic things that I used to do all the time, but can't afford to do anymore."

Heather stopped buying expensive or ‘unnecessary’ food items like olive oil and bread, instead finding cheaper alternatives.

In 2021, the average four-person family spent nearly $13,000 on groceries over the course of the year; however, the same family likely spent closer to $16,000 in 2023.

To account for this, Heather had to make significant cuts to her family's grocery list, including swapping out things like olive oil for “off-brand” vegetable oil. It’s changes like this, she admitted, that might be cheaper but are overall less healthy for her family.

Health studies from 2022 support her assumption. Doctors admitted that rising inflation and higher costs of living have had a negative impact on the health and nutrition of families across the country.

However, it’s not all bad news. Rising costs have also forced many families to start making things from scratch that they would’ve otherwise purchased at the grocery store. While this isn’t feasible for some families, the ones who adopt the routine are more likely to see increased health benefits (in addition to some added quality time with their family).

Heather's family has started making their bread from scratch — a routine that this mom has grown to enjoy. “It’s way more delicious and it's way cheaper and it's kind of fun,” she said. “You get to knead it and, you know, punch it and take some aggression out.”

She has also stopped buying premade mixes, like pancake and cornbread mix, instead opting to make her own.

Heather no longer buys random gifts, which she used to do often.

“Thing number two that I've had to give up because the cost of living is so insane is just random presents,” she shared. The mom admitted that “back in the day,” she would treat her kids to ice cream or a random toy when they had been good, but that it’s no longer feasible.

Her children aren’t the only ones who have stopped receiving these random presents. She also stopped buying spontaneously for herself and her husband.

Lastly, she stopped getting her hair colored, styled, or cut.

“My hair used to be white. Like, I got it, just bleached to the max all the time,” she shared. Although she’s had her hair “heavily highlighted” since she was just 12 years old, as a 36-year-old woman, she’s gone back to her natural color because of the unattainable price tag.

“It cost me over $100 every time I used to do my hair,” she added, “and I just can't justify spending that anymore.”

Commenters heavily related to this mom's admission that she’s stopped spending money on cosmetic outings like getting her hair done. “Nails, pedicures, haircuts,” one TikTok user commented, “all things that I used to treat myself to, that I now have to give up.”

Other commenters joined in on this mom’s list, sharing things that now have to be sacrificed in favor of larger expenses.

“We used to buy birdseed,” one user shared. “We loved to fill the feeders and watch the birds together. No more and I feel so guilty.”

"No candles, no decor, no desserts or snacks, soda, nails, hair, name brand items, gifts, postage, Amazon, shoes, fast food," another user listed.

From carwashes and a full tank of gas to dining out and ordering takeout, people have given up a lot. Sadly, it’s the reality of our world, especially post-pandemic. Even “middle-class” families are feeling the toll of rising costs and are forced to cut out small moments of joy and togetherness with their families just to get by.

According to a CBS study, there might be some hope for the future. Experts suggest that between 2023 and 2025 the average cost of living will stop rising and eventually take a downward turn. For many families, this can mean some return to normalcy — including the ability to treat themselves to the luxuries they've given up.

