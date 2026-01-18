Before big money comes into your life, these 11 obvious signs usually appear

Let's face it, life can feel like a complete struggle nowadays. While some in society may be living it up, the rest are struggling to make ends meet. Those who are living paycheck to paycheck often can't help but wonder if life ever gets better. Luckily, before big money comes into your life, some obvious signs usually appear.

In the beginning, most of these signs may feel like the universe is getting back at you. However, if you're willing to hang on and learn those important lessons, expect huge success to head your way!

1. Chaos shows up out of nowhere

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

Before big money comes into your life, chaos usually shows up out of nowhere. On the surface, it might seem like the world is against you. From constant arguments to stagnation in your career, life might feel a bit crazy. However, during those moments, it's essential to hold on and keep your head held high. While it might feel like the world is out to get you, it's really a sign that your financial luck is about to begin.

From raises to unexpected family wealth, chaos is usually a sign that financial stability is right around the corner. This is crucial, as a larger income leads to more happiness, according to researchers from Penn and Princeton.

2. You attract mentors

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Everyone talks about the importance of making more money. From getting a better job to getting a side hustle, others sometimes make making money seem like a breeze. However, bringing in more money isn't always easy. Especially for those who want to start a business, many people go in completely clueless. Luckily, before big money comes into your life, you attract tons of mentors.

It's not like you're purposely seeking them out. Yet, like a moth to a flame, people with strong connections and experience come flocking to you. Did you ask for it? No. Are you going to take advantage of it? Absolutely. It's annoying having to learn all the tips and tricks, but in the end, the universe is preparing you for huge money in the long run.

3. Your creativity spikes

Tonuka Stock | Shutterstock

Let's face it, being creative isn't always easy. It doesn't matter how much reflection we do. If the creative juices aren't flowing, we aren't thinking outside the box. Luckily, before big money comes into your life, your creativity spikes. It isn't something that happens out of the blue. While it may seem random, it's really the universe's way of preparing you for bigger money to come your way.

Whether it's better ideas at work or for a business, your creativity is going to reach heights you haven't seen. And sure, it might give you a headache. With all that thinking, you're bound to get a little burned out. However, during moments like these, it's important to keep pushing forward. According to a study published in 2025, higher income is associated with greater life satisfaction.

4. You suddenly feel who is 'yours' and who isn’t

Jair Rangel | Shutterstock

It isn't always easy to make friends. When you were younger, friends might've flocked to you without much effort. However, as time continues and people become busier, it's easy to feel a greater sense of loneliness. This isn't great, as according to the World Health Organization, loneliness leads to stroke, heart disease, diabetes, cognitive decline, and mortality. Still, it isn't always a bad thing. While loneliness feels like the end of the world, before big money comes into your life, you suddenly feel who is 'yours' and who isn't.

It won't happen automatically. But slowly, the universe will show you who isn't worth your time and who is. From friends being sneaky to partners stepping up, you'll finally know who to depend on when the rough gets going. So, while it might seem like a loss in the moment, don't fret. Good luck is heading your way, so long as you're willing to follow through with what's best for you.

5. You become more disciplined

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Most of us talk about the need to be more disciplined with finances. From saving to refusing to spend more than what you've budgeted, everyone understands the importance of being disciplined. That being said, there's a difference between understanding and having the willpower to follow through. For many, it isn't always easy to follow through with budgeting.

That being said, before big money comes into your life, you become more disciplined. Discipline isn't always easy, especially when it comes to money. However, it is necessary. If people truly want to become financially successful, they have to have the strength to say 'no.' While you might've struggled in the past, the universe will make it so that learning to say 'no' becomes a breeze.

6. You start hating your old job, rhythm, or environment

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

To be fair, most people hate working. It doesn't matter how nice your boss is or how great your benefits are. Clocking into work and dealing with nonsense is never a fun ordeal. That being said, before big money comes into your life, you start hating your old job, rhythm, or environment. While nobody likes working, those who are bound to become more financially successful become tired of the same old lifestyle.

Craving more, they'll begin to resent their job as they find ways to break free. And while this is a huge sign that something big is coming, it's important to be logical. While applying and starting a business is a start, suddenly quitting without properly preparing isn't a good choice, even if you hate your environment.

7. You take more risks

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Everyone says that to be successful, you have to be willing to take risks. However, taking risks is a lot easier said than done. While it's necessary, pushing past the discomfort and anxiety isn't always easy. As counselor Jamie Cannon, MS, LPC, said, "Anxiety distorts perceptions of threat, magnifying worry." That being said, before big money comes into your life, you take more risks.

Sure, deep down inside, you still might be scared to go all out. However, every successful person took some sort of risk. Whether it's risking student debt or loan debt, taking risks is just another aspect of life.

8. A quiet thought keeps coming back that screams, 'I can do more'

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Most people want better in life. While they might not think about it all the time, deep down inside, there's a voice in their head that screams at them to do more. However, reality often sets in, holding most of us back. From making ends meet to the job market barely having jobs, before big money comes into your life, a quiet thought keeps coming back that screams, 'I can do more.'

You don't know how, but you do know that something's got to give. Tired of the same old, you acknowledge that your actions speak louder than words, which causes you to step into an era of change. From planning to trying way harder, you give it your all rather than remaining passive.

9. You have increased motivation

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Let's face it, being motivated in this day and age is far from easy. In a world that doesn't always reward hard work anymore, most people don't have a reason to get up in the morning feeling motivated to do their best. That being said, before big money comes into your life, you have increased motivation. It isn't like a light bulb goes off that screams at you to do better or to want more.

However, over time, something in you slowly begins to stir and feel more alive. This causes you to become way more motivated, living in your truth rather than following the status quo. This is great, as according to a study published in 2023, living authentically leads to more life satisfaction.

10. You become brutally honest with yourself

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Most of us don't always like to be honest with ourselves. Sure, they say that honesty is the best policy, but when it comes to admitting certain truths, we'd like to avoid them at all costs. That being said, before big money comes into your life, you become brutally honest with yourself. Of course, being brutally honest isn't as easy as people make it look; however, there's no denying that it is useful.

By being honest about who you're surrounding yourself with and how your finances are doing, you can make active changes. Thankfully, the universal rewards are tenfold if you do the inner work to create a better environment.

11. You have better clarity with your goals

Andrii lemelianenko | Shutterstock

Finally, before big money comes into your life, you have better clarity with your goals. Sure, you might know that you need to change and do better. However, knowing and having an active goal plan is easier said than done. Many of us, we don't have the resources to come up with a game plan. However, the universe has a funny way of providing just what you need when you need it.

Without knowing how, you'll suddenly have the means and motivation to set a better goal post than you did before. This is crucial, as CEO Megan Dalla-Camina explained, "No matter what you believe about money, taking control of your finances and planning for the future can provide a sense of security, freedom, and peace of mind."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.