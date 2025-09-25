The ultra-wealthy comprise a small percentage of the population, yet they hold more money than the rest of the world combined. Studies have found that while the richest people in the world make up only 1%, they hold 95% of the world’s wealth. Having a vast amount of money like that can give these individuals the opportunities to do things no one else can even afford to think of trying. From multi-million dollar vacations to collecting some of the world’s finest art, they partake in hobbies the average person will never experience.

Living in luxury, wealthy individuals can indulge in the most expensive hobbies and travel to the most exotic destinations they can dream of. They may have a garage filled with cars they never drive. They likely have more than one home. These people can hop onto their private jets and make day-trips to foreign countries. Maybe they’re craving a specific meal or want to attend an event abroad, and obtaining these things comes with ease. These are concepts the average person couldn’t even dream up.

Here are 11 activities wealthy people love that no one else can even afford to think of trying

1. Travel by private jet

Franco Ercolino from Getty Images

I strongly dislike air travel. It’s not because I am afraid of a crash, but rather, because I can’t stand the tight corners and proximity to others. For wealthy people, they don’t have to worry about this, as they can splurge and travel by private jet.

Whether they’re dishing out the dough to travel privately or they own a plane of their own, wealthy people can escape the everyday woes of air travel. Why not just pay for first-class tickets?

Kenn Ricci, the CEO of FlexJet, says it's a no-brainer. “Where can you buy time? Where can you buy less stress?” he told CNBC. “That’s what they’re really paying for.”

2. Taking a submarine voyage

mpruitt from Getty Images Signature

Have you ever wondered what the deep ocean looked like? I have, but I’d rather see it from the safety of my home on a nature documentary. The ultra-wealthy can experience it in person whenever they want.

Recently, a submarine voyage to see the Titanic made headlines after it tragically went wrong. The voyage was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the group of mega-rich travelers. Submarine journeys do not always end tragically, of course, and for those with the money to pay for it, they’re able to take them. Most of us couldn't even afford to think of going on a trip through the deep ocean.

3. Going to space

Sickmoose

Talk about a rich activity that made headlines. Katy Perry, Gayle King, and several other women made a trip to space for the fun of it in April 2025. The average person has never thought about space travel, but for the ultra-wealthy, it’s obtainable.

Believe it or not, the business of space tourism is beginning to take flight. Private companies are launching initiatives to get billionaires to space. While the United States and China focus on making voyages to the moon or Mars popular, these companies are hoping to take wealthy travelers wherever they’d like to go in the galaxy. I am and will never be in the right tax bracket to imagine space travel.

4. Private, after-hours activities at famous destinations

Gagliardi Photography

I’m a frequent visitor to Disneyland, where celebrities and the wealthy get special privileges. They will be guided by tour guides who will get them to the front of the line for rides and guide them around the park in areas the general public could only dream of seeing. For the rich, these experiences can happen all over the world. From amusement parks to private tours of museums and landmarks, the sky is the limit for those who have the cash to dish out.

Travel opportunities are endless for wealthy people. They experience exclusive getaways, luxury resorts, and unique adventures at places the average tourist doesn't experience, surrounded by hundreds of people they don’t know.

5. Cruising on a yacht

1001nights from Getty Images Signature

Yacht parties are a hit with celebrities and other wealthy individuals. We’ve all seen the tabloid photos of the luxury ventures in the middle of the ocean on a huge, expensive boat. It’s something I know I’ll never experience, but for the rich of the world, it’s a common occurrence.

The beautiful, luxury cruisers you see your favorite models and celebrities on cost millions of dollars. I’m not talking about the boat your friend’s family has that you’d take on the local lake during the summer months. These are vessels purchased by the wealthy with ease, but no one else can even think of trying.

6. Visiting their own private island

Flo Dahm from Pexels

To get a little vulnerable here, I struggle with body image. For me, a vacation on the beach where I would have to wear a bathing suit is a nightmare. However, if I had my own personal island, I would spend the time of my life relaxing on the beach. I can’t afford to even think of buying my own island, but for the mega-rich, this is something they love.

These people are able to have their own private beaches and a destination spot always open for them. They don’t have to worry about making travel plans during the busy season.

7. Guided treks up Mount Everest

Andrey

We’ve all heard the nightmare stories about the deaths that occur when attempting to scale Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. While it seems anyone could hike any mountain, the preparation required to make the voyage, along with the cost of airfare, is unattainable for most.

While it’s an expensive trip no matter what, those who are wealthy have options to scale the mountain that others do not. Believe it or not, there are luxury, guided tours to the top of Everest. Of course, there needs to be preparation on the voyager's part, but having a guide that can help them safely scale the mountain is an advantage that the wealthy can afford.

Some people are so wealthy that they can skip hiking together. Luxury helicopter trips to the Everest base camp are an option for those with a certain amount of money in their bank accounts.

8. Collecting unique items

Yazid Nasuha

I love classic movies. If it were up to me, I would have a vast collection of film memorabilia in my possession. Costumes by my favorite designer would be displayed in glass cases in my home. I’d have pieces from sets that would be otherwise in a museum. However, I can only dream. For wealthy people, this can be a reality.

Whether they are interested in collecting original art pieces, classic cars that fill their garages, rare books, or something else, the wealthy are capable of collecting whatever piques their interest. They can dedicate as much time and money to their hobbies as the average person could afford to even think of.

9. Extreme sports betting

Hirurg from Getty Images Signature

Placing bets on sports teams is booming. In fact, it’s changing how people are investing. This can have devastating repercussions for the average person, but for the wealthy, it doesn’t make much of a difference at the end of the day. They can place as many bets as they want.

“Our results show that not only does sports betting lead to increased betting activity, but it also leads to higher credit card balances, less available credit, a reduction in net investments, and an increase in lottery play,” the authors of one study found. A person’s betting decisions can make or break their finances, and for wealthy people, it can be positive.

10. Heli-skiing

ZargonDesign from Getty Images Signature

Before researching this article, I had no idea what heli-skiing was. To put it simply, I could never afford to even think of trying it. If you’re a winter sports fan, you’ll be envious to hear about this.

Helicopters will take skiers or snowboarders up to remote areas for a day of activity. They’ll be guided by seasoned professionals who will take them to areas that are untouched by other athletes. These slopes cannot be accessed by ski lifts. This is an activity only the wealthy can dream of.

11. Day trips to foreign countries

Poike from Getty Images Pro

Let’s face it, we’ve all had days where we wish we could jet off to another part of the world for something. For me, it’s usually a sports game. For some, it’s a concert, a specific event, or sometimes, they just want to have a certain type of food. When you have a private jet, or access to one, it’s easy to country hop whenever you want.

"I once had a rich classmate who jetted off to Hong Kong during a school day just because she wanted to eat dim sum,” an anonymous poster told Buzzfeed. It’s that easy for some to do.

Of course, most people can’t even afford to think of trying to do so. One flight alone would be months of saving, and to just come right back? No way.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.