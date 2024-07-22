Working Wife Shares The ‘Chaotic’ Lunches Her Husband Packs For Her Each Day — ‘I Never Asked Him To Do This’

A teacher has gone viral after sharing some of the hilarious and questionable lunches her husband packs for her to take to work.

His interesting choices — from full bottles of BBQ sauce to a stick of butter to diet soda in a Tupperware container — have people online wondering what exactly goes through a man’s head when he is in charge of packing lunches.

The woman unveiled some of the most chaotic lunches her husband has packed for her.

Annie Hoskins, who works as a schoolteacher, shared on TikTok some of the comical choices her husband, Janson, made when he packed her lunch for work.

“On today’s episode of what my husband packed me for lunch, I have to go through it because it doesn’t fit in my fridge,” Annie said while sitting at her desk. "It's gonna be a doozy."

She whipped out a plastic shopping bag and proceeded to go through its contents, including a family-size bag of pretzel crisps, an entire container of Laughing Cow cheese, and a bottle of BBQ sauce (with the lid not even secured!). The lunch also contained a cutie orange, a Tupperware filled with melted butter, two pieces of skirt steak in a box, and an entire package of Kings Hawaiian rolls.

He even threw in a bottle of anti-nausea meds since Annie hadn’t been feeling well recently.

Based on all of the items thrown into the bag, Annie guessed that her husband wanted her to construct her own sandwich using the rolls, melted butter, steak, and BBQ sauce. The pretzel crisps, cheese, and orange were intended to be snacks.

"Not a bad lunch," she concluded. "I didn't need this much, but I'm appreciative."

If you think this is one of the most bizarre lunches packed, you’re in for a treat because it gets even better!

In a separate video, Annie was well aware that she was in for a treat when she peered into the shopping bag and saw items bound with zip ties.

The bag contained a Tupperware of noodles, a Tupperware of chicken biscuits, a Cutie orange, Fruit Gushers in a plastic bag, an entire container of Iodized salt, a stick of butter, and a Diet Dr. Pepper dumped into a Tupperware in a Ziploc bag.

And since it was the last day of school, Janson included a handwritten note tucked in her lunch.

“Dear Mrs. Cutie, you survived another year of school! I’m so proud of you!” Janson wrote. “I’m sad that this will be the last school chaos lunch until next year.”

Annie asked viewers if she should start packing “Mr. Cutie’s” lunchboxes or allow him to continue packing her chaotic lunches next school year. Most urged Annie to continue to allow her husband to pack her lunches so that they could keep getting a laugh.

“The whole stick of butter took me out,” one TikTok user commented.

“Your reactions and facial expressions are everything!” another commenter wrote.

“How sweet of your husband to pack your lunch AND clean out the fridge at the same time,” another user shared.

Other users expressed their slight concern over Janson’s lunch-packing skills and asked Annie if it was an ongoing joke. Some even suggested that he purposefully did a terrible job at packing her lunches so that he could get out of making them next school year when she asked him to.

In a follow-up video, Annie clarified that she has never asked her husband to pack her lunch, and he simply does so out of the goodness of his heart.

“We’ve been married four years, and he packs my lunch all the time,” she reported. “When he left for work before I did, I packed his lunch every day.”

As to why her husband did not even bother to assemble the sandwich or the noodle dish, Annie claimed that it was because she is a picky eater who is particular about her food. As long as she has the ingredients, she prefers constructing her own meals to her liking.

She also called out “rude” commenters who assumed that her husband had special needs due to the way he packed lunches and urged them to keep their opinions to themselves.

The important thing is that they love each other, and are obviously able to joke around with one another over these chaotic lunch experiences.

And for those who are curious as to how Janson constructs lunch boxes for his wife, he shared a video so that other husbands could take notes!

