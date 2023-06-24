Husband Says His Wife Makes His Lunch Based On How Well He Treats Her The Day Before

David Figueroa found that the state of his lunches, lovingly prepared by his wife, is a non-verbal barometer of their relationship. Figueroa, a postal worker out of San Diego, gave a quirky insight into his married life.

He posted humorous and candid videos to the video-sharing app TikTok where he revealed how his wife's mood and feelings about their recent interactions directly impacted the content and quality of the lunch she packed for him.

Figueroa quickly learned from his mistakes.

Figueroa said his wife makes his lunch based on how well he treated her the day before.

In his first video, he noticed that his wife's feelings towards him the previous day directly influenced the quality of his packed lunch the next day. The night prior, he was "tossing and turning," affecting his wife's sleep, which was reflected in his lunch the next day.

"She gives me both butt ends of the bread, barely any meat, no cheese, a squirt of something, and barely any mayonnaise," he recounted with a mix of humor and disappointment.

He concluded the video with a piece of advice to his viewers, reminding them of the importance of treating their partners well. The lesson learned: good behavior leads to better lunches.

In a more joyful sequel, Figueroa showcased how a fantastic weekend with his wife led to a remarkable improvement in his packed meal. He treated his wife to a date night and played video games together, after which he discovered a delightfully loaded lunch box.

"Got a full sandwich this time, a lot of cheese, a lot of mayonnaise, a lot of mustard... rice cake, grapes, some nuts, raisins and cheese, electrolytes, water, a granola bar, and my favorite, some energy drinks," Figueroa said.

This experience reconfirmed his hypothesis: when his wife is treated like a queen, his lunch becomes a king's feast.

Despite the seemingly straightforward formula for a good lunch, Figueroa revealed in a subsequent video that balance is crucial. After a five-hour gaming session, which irked his wife, his lunch came with a note and a PlayStation controller.

The note read, "This remote should be your lunch since you spent 5 hours playing last night and no quality time with me!"

Figueroa promised his viewers to spend more quality time with her. However, she still packed him a loaded lunch with a PB&J sandwich, snacks, and drinks.

Amidst the amusing lunch narratives, Figueroa also responded to his followers' questions in one of his videos. He gave a detailed explanation about his work harness, a piece of equipment that had sparked curiosity among his viewers.

Additionally, he answered the burning question of why he doesn't prepare his own lunches, confessing that his previous attempts were inadequate. He candidly admitted to packing just an Uncrustables sandwich and often forgetting even to include water.

In his latest video, he enthusiastically revealed a perfect lunch prepared after he had treated his wife like a queen.

The bread was just right, no unwanted butt ends this time, and the rest of the lunch was "looking really good." Through his humorous series of videos, Figueroa sheds light on the ebb and flow of his relationship, told through packed lunches.

People took to the comments to share similar stories of how their mood towards their spouse affects the lunch they give them.

"I make my hubby's lunch every morning and he was nodding in agreement to this," one person wrote.

"I give my husband only a butter knife when he pisses me off. His airmen make a joke out of it seeing him eat everything with a knife," another added.

Even though these stories are comedic, it's probably best to treat your significant other excellently all the time, and not just when you want a better lunch.

