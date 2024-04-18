Wife Praised For ‘Taking Care Of Her Man’ After Showing What She Packs Him For Lunch As A ‘Lower-Middle-Class’ Mom

Navigating marriage is already hard enough — yet some people choose to broadcast parts of their relationships and daily routines on social media. Married TikTok creators have risen in popularity over the last few years by taking their viewers through all the mundane and exciting parts of their lives.

One creator, Jesi Rae Aviles, calls herself a “realistic life and mom” creator with videos on her page that bring viewers along as she takes care of her kids, makes dinner for the family, and packs lunches for her husband. As she navigates her daily life, she's not afraid to share everything, including the reality of her weeknight dinners and misbehaving kids.

Aviles, a lower-middle-class mom, was praised for ‘taking care of her man’ by packing him lunch for work.

In a recent video on her platform, Aviles shared her routine of making lunch for her husband, who works 12-hour shifts doing moderately intense labor. Despite her enthusiasm in the video and heartwarming caption, viewers had a lot to say about her taking the time to make lunch for her partner.

Complete with chicken parmesan, a salad, fruit, dessert, a protein shake, Gatorade, and water, Aviles' husband surely satisfied his hunger during his workday. Despite comments that suggested she’s “doing too much,” you can’t help but see how excited and happy Aviles is to support her husband.

“I appreciate your kindness,” she wrote in the comments, “I’m incredibly grateful to have him.”

Complete with several unique entrees, snacks, and drinks, Aviles put a great deal of time, energy, and effort into making her husband lunch.

Of course, Aviles isn’t the only creator on TikTok documenting the process of making lunch for her husband, and this unique niche has sparked much debate.

While many commenters and viewers argued that these women are “babying” their husbands by making their lunches — something they’re capable of doing themselves — others passionately argued the opposite. “People are so quick to judge happy and healthy relationships,” one person commented under a lunch-making video. “You don’t know what their dynamic is like. Let people support each other.”

Similar debates have ignited in the comments section of Aviles' video; however, the root of their arguments hyperfocus on her self-proclaimed “lower-middle-class” status.

Despite the video's wholesome nature, many commenters complained that Aviles is not truly ‘lower-middle-class’ because she can afford the groceries for this ‘absurd’ lunch.

“That’s so much food,” one person commented. “How can you afford to pay for all those groceries??”

So many people have taken to platforms like TikTok to share their financial struggles, including coping with the rising cost of living or admitting they can’t afford groceries. What was once considered a “safe and comfortable” salary has turned into an unsustainable paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle.

Photo: Fat Camera / CanvaPro

It’s no wonder so many people felt a little bit gaslit by this self-defined “lower-middle-class” wife, but that’s not to say that she’s lying. Everyone’s experiences are different; of course, you have no idea what someone’s life is like behind a screen.

Yes, groceries are expensive. But, please, let this woman make her husband lunch. She's sharing her love for her husband with the world, and that's something we should smile at, not critique.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.