Even though our actions do speak louder than our words, when you first meet someone, a first impression is often made based on what a person says. Of course, what they look like and how they present themselves also play a role, but the choices in what they say and prioritize listening to in a conversation can tell a lot about their character. From phrases like “How are you feeling?” to “I’ve got your back,” women who say these phrases are immediately seen as “wife material” from the moment they speak.

Even if these first impressions and assumptions about a potential partners aren’t necessarily accurate and stable over time, despite their confidence from the person making them, as psychologist Alexander Todorov suggests, they do play a role in forming relationships at the start.

Women who say these 11 phrases are immediately seen as wife material from the moment they speak

1. ‘Tell me how you really feel’

Women, who tend to be naturally intuitive internally and with others, also find it natural to craft safe spaces for the people around them. They say things like “tell me how you really feel” and “you can be honest with me” to allow people to open up without fear of judgment.

Especially for men, who often struggle to find that space for vulnerability with their male friendships and loved ones, these women are often seen as “wife material” from the moment they speak.

2. ‘I want to understand’

According to a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, feeling constantly misunderstood often worsens mental health, quality of life, and stress levels. But when we find pockets of space to connect with people who are truly open to listening and getting to understand our nuances, it can be powerful for helping us address those issues.

“I want to understand” is one of the phrases that are immediately seen as wife material, because they’re not only intentionally charismatic and compassionate, they help people to relieve stress and emotional overwhelm they’re often subconsciously carrying around.

3. ‘Let’s take some time to decompress’

Women who are comfortable with alone time and find meaning in their solitude also tend to possess a kind of self-esteem that’s sometimes hard to find. Not only are they less than clingy in their relationships, but they also appreciate the alone time and space that bolsters their own individuality and identity.

If someone’s been struggling with codependent relationships and a loss of identity when they’re with their partners, this kind of openness to personal time and space can be endlessly refreshing.

4. ‘How can I support you?’

Especially in our current culture, where so many people are interested in protecting their own time and comfort, having someone who intentionally leans into uncomfortable conversations and momentally supports their peers can be so refreshing.

Even if it’s simply a question like “How can I support you?” that cultivates a safe space for people to open up, women who say these phrases are immediately seen as wife material the moment they speak.

Even if they don’t actually get into a romantic relationship, having this kind of social support is wildly powerful — boosting self-esteem, bolstering a healthy sense of mental health, and even crafting a more intentional identity, at least according to a study published in the Psychiatry journal.

5. ‘That’s fair’

Even if they don’t agree with the person they’re speaking to, a truly empathetic, supportive, and compassionate person will always make space for a productive conversation. Unless, of course, they need to set boundaries to protect their own well-being, they’re usually saying things like “that’s fair” and “I understand where you’re coming from” to make people feel understood and valued.

While the average person may immediately lean into polarization and disconnect from a conversation the second they realize someone’s opinion is different from their own, these women are careful about pushing people away simply because of a disagreement of values or opinions.

Of course, they may not get into a relationship with someone who harbors a completely different lifestyle or set of values, but to everyone else, their open-mindedness and mutual respect are signs of wife material.

6. ‘If it matters to you, it matters to me’

Even if it’s a hobby, topic, or opinion that doesn’t matter much to them, a “wife material” woman will care about the things her loved ones care about. She’ll spend time making compromises for small things, give up time to ensure that she’s expressing care for her partners’ hobbies, and even spend her own free time learning how to appreciate them.

While it might seem insignificant, caring about these things and leaning into these experiences in a relationship can often boost one's own sense of self. They not only blend hobbies and interests, but they also do things they’d otherwise avoid, so that they may end up liking or finding them fulfilling.

7. ‘I’d rather talk about it now’

When it comes to resolving conflict and dealing with arguments, women who say phrases like “I’d rather talk about it now” instead of “I’m not having this discussion with you” often report better self-esteem, higher levels of emotional intelligence, and healthier relationships.

They don’t let disconnection or resentment linger under the surface of their relationships with anyone, because they’re comfortable resolving conflict and regulating their emotions in the moment to do so. Their cool, calm, and collected nature in the face of an argument is refreshing, while everyone else may get immediately defensive or avoidant when something goes wrong.

8. ‘Thank you so much’

A study published in The Journal of Positive Psychology found that people who regularly express gratitude in their relationships often have happier experiences, closeness, and affection. Even if it’s in little moments throughout the day, expressing appreciation for their partners, friends, and loved ones doesn’t go unnoticed.

Even if it’s the first time meeting someone, being able to say “thank you” often makes people feel seen and appreciated in ways they may otherwise be missing.

9. ‘I’m working on it’

Alongside appreciation and gratitude for the little things, women who are “wife material” also aren’t afraid to take accountability. They’re self-aware enough to understand where they have room to grow and aren’t afraid to admit when they’re still a work in progress.

Of course, it’s this kind of self-security and emotional intelligence that truly boosts their life quality and relationship satisfaction, as a 2024 study suggests. They have the tools to become the best version of themselves, and they’re willing to get uncomfortable and lean into growth to become it.

10. ‘I trust you’

While many people talk about rebuilding trust after betrayal in a relationship, it’s just as important to build a foundation of closeness and trust with people you have just met. Of course, actions speak louder than words, and trust takes many small actions to cultivate over time, but if someone’s willing to say things like “I trust you,” that can go a long way.

Women who say these phrases are immediately seen as wife material from the moment they speak, because they’re willing to lean into the discomfort of change, getting hurt, or opening themselves up, even if they have to roll it back in the future.

11. ‘I’ll pray for you’

Even if you’re not religious, a phrase like this could be swapped for anything else — “I’ll manifest that for you” or “I’ll be thinking about you.” It’s a sign of a person who’s not only willing to share intimate parts of their lives and habits they hold close with others.

Whether it’s a stranger they just met, someone they’re on a date with, or a loved one already in their lives, being willing to share these habits and hobbies with someone is incredibly intimate and special.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.