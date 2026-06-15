As a people pleaser myself, I understand how it can be hard to stick up for yourself. Constantly trying to make other people happy to feel like a good person can be exhausting and sometimes lead you into bad situations.

When a woman speaks in terms that let a man know she doesn't trust herself and isn't confident enough to stand up for what she thinks or feels, he's likely to walk all over her. Sometimes it is easier to keep the peace than to address conflict, but this leads to trouble in relationships with romantic partners, friends, family, or even co-workers. When you become aware of these habits, however, you can train yourself to stop them and live a more confident, stress-free life.

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If a man thinks he can walk all over you, you probably say 9 specific things on a daily basis

1. "Whatever is easiest for you"

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As I mentioned, it can be hard to advocate for yourself. Many women will say "whatever you want" or "whatever is easiest for you" when a man asks for their opinion. Sometimes you genuinely just don't have a preference.

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However, when you do have a preference, and you don't voice your opinion, a man will take that as a sign that they can just make the decisions. Over time, this will lead to a man thinking they can walk all over you because they think you don’t have a preference.

2. "Sorry"

Don't get me wrong, you should say sorry if you actually did something wrong. If you didn't, however, then don't apologize! As women, we are trained to say sorry in almost every sentence. If you're trying to get around somebody in a grocery store, we don't say "excuse me", we say "sorry!" However, when we do this, the word loses its meaning.

The word "sorry" also indicates that we believe we are being an inconvenience, simply for existing. Men catch on to this behavior and will take advantage. This is why it is important to try to drop this from your vocabulary. Don't be afraid to take up space.

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3. "I hate to bother you, but..."

Once again, this is a saying that we are trained to say from a young age. Unless you are really bothering a man and it’s an inconvenient time, avoid saying this. Instead, say the thing that you need help with and ask for what needs to be addressed at that moment.

Your needs are important. If you project that you feel insecure about expressing them, men will pick up on it. It will lead men to always believe you think you are bothering them, and they will take advantage of that by making you feel guilty for sharing what matters to you most.

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4. "I'll make it work"

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Yes, relationships are built on compromise. However, you don't want to constantly be the one doing the compromising. This will lead to a habit of the man always being the one who gets to do what he wants.

If you never put yourself first, you won't feel like you matter in your own right. Passive-aggressive statements, like the one above, will only lead to more problems in the relationship down the road.

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5. "I'm not really sure, what do you think?"

It is good to get advice from others, especially at work. Constructive feedback is the only way to grow. However, when you constantly ask men what they think about your work instead of making a decision on your own, it shows men that they need to make a decision for you.

'Instead, make the decision, then ask him what his thoughts are. If he truly disagrees with it and you truly think his reasoning makes sense, then you can change it.

6. "You're probably right"

Just like the above sayings, this is fine to say if there is some truth to it. However, if you are saying this just to seem agreeable or avoid conflict, then you are allowing yourself to be walked over.

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Doing this leads to emotional uncertainty, and you may feel unsure of yourself in your day-to-day life. In the future, before you say this, make sure you mean it and that you're not just saying it to keep the peace.

7. "I'm probably just over-reacting"

You're probably not. This is, once again, something that is drilled into young girls' brains. It's an attempt to minimize one's feelings and make the situation not seem like a big deal.

The issue is that a man may agree with your statement simply because he doesn't want to take responsibility for his actions. It is another way of making you feel like the victim and not take up space.

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8. "I know I'm being difficult"

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Once again, you’re probably not being difficult. This is often just another way of minimizing your feelings and needs. When you start to believe that expressing yourself is a burden, it can create unnecessary guilt about taking up space or asking for what you need.

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Some men may recognize that insecurity and reinforce it, whether consciously or not, making you feel even guiltier about speaking up. Over time, this can make it harder to trust your own emotions. Your needs and feelings are valid, and expressing them does not make you demanding or difficult.

9. "Don't worry about me"

If you have a valid concern that needs to be addressed, people should be worried about you. Not trying to be a burden to others will eventually make you a burden to yourself. You need other people's support in life.

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In addition, men will most certainly pick up on this. If you say not to worry about you, some men will take that at face value and not worry about you.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.