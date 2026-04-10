Although it may not make a lot of sense, sometimes it can feel easier to be nicer to acquaintances, or even strangers, than to your own family.

One possible explanation for this is that you know your family best, so you're well aware of their flaws, which you might not see as easily in someone else. But some husbands take this to an extreme level in their relationship with their wives. The signs a husband is a people-pleaser to everyone in his life except his wife means he's determined to show the best of himself to everyone, flipping a switch when at home. Meanwhile, their wives are stuck with a different version of them that isn't nearly as nice to be around.

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Here are 10 signs a husband is a people-pleaser to everyone in his life except his wife

1. He's preoccupied with his reputation

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In a study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science, researchers discovered just how vital maintaining a good reputation is to some people. A majority of their subjects felt that holding onto their moral reputation was so important that they were willing to feel pain or go to jail to avoid having it ruined.

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This may sound pretty extreme, but it could explain how some people-pleasing husbands act. They feel like the way the general public thinks of them is important, so they're always on their best behavior around others. They let this lapse with their wives, because no one would know what he was truly like unless she told them. And, even then, there's a chance they wouldn't believe her.

2. He's more flexible with others

Whether it means letting people outside of his family completely ignore his boundaries or forgiving their mistakes more easily, a people-pleasing husband will be more accommodating to random people than he is to his actual wife. Our society tends to frame being accommodating and flexible as a good thing, but it is possible to be over-accommodating.

Even if someone feels a desire to be nice to everyone, they shouldn't let rude and draining people walk all over them. This kind of husband would probably do exactly that. He would accept any kind of treatment from anyone else, but absolutely lose it when his wife seeks that same kind of care, making their relationship toxic.

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3. He takes her for granted

Professor and health expert Bruce Y. Lee revealed, "The very definition of taking someone for granted is assuming that the person will always stick around, regardless of whether you put enough effort into maintaining the relationship." A husband who is taking his wife for granted would expect her to be fine with him ignoring her.

If he's pleasing everyone else but doesn't really prioritize his wife, she's definitely going to feel taken for granted. Technically, he should be putting more effort into his relationship with hers than into his relationships with others, but he's made the choice to not do that. What's worse is he doesn't think she should be upset about it.

4. He resents having to help her

As bad as it sounds, helping others out often comes from selfish intentions. People might be more likely to help someone who can do something for them in return, or they may be helpful because they want the ego boost that comes with it. This makes sense for these types of husbands.

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They do things for others because it makes them look good and benefits them, but they don't have a desire to be truly altruistic. So, when their wives ask for help, they feel really resentful since it's not going to have the same effect.

5. His kindness is an act

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Some people are completely different in public than they are in private, and these husbands fit the bill. They simply pretend to be nice so other people think highly of them, but they let the act go at home. It's all fake and performative, and no one sees through it better than the wives they never extend the same kindness to.

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These men may enjoy the social status of being a husband, or even the financial status, but they aren't really in the trenches. When their wife needs support, they're nowhere to be found. Any interest they do have is based on conditions and manipulation because they aren't truly kind.

6. He lets his frustration show at home

Because these husbands are trying to act perfect in public and maintain a lofty reputation, they would never expose how irritated they are to others. Instead, their people-pleasing tendencies will make them treat people with the utmost respect. They'll be different around their wives, though.

Toxic family members who disrespect their loved ones have been proven to be really damaging, because people generally believe they can trust their family members and that they should care about them. Seeing the opposite of this expected behavior can affect someone's confidence and security. A wife would have every right to be hurt by this.

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7. He avoids confrontation

People-pleasers are known for doing anything they can to avoid conflict so others are happy. It would make sense that a people-pleaser husband would try his best not to argue with anyone else because it wouldn't match the image he is trying to project. If that same behavior doesn't extend to his wife, he probably won't mind fighting with her.

Other people may think that he is completely level-headed and very easy to get along with, while his wife is the only one who knows he has a bad temper that he doesn't always work hard enough to keep in check.

8. He doesn't put effort into the marriage

Every relationship needs some kind of work to keep functioning. You can't expect to never address problems you have with someone else and remain close to them. People on the outside might think a people-pleasing husband would be a dream to be married to, but if he doesn't care about his wife, he'll just let his marriage fall by the wayside.

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Assuming his wife does want things to work, this will probably lead to a one-sided relationship. This means one person is putting far more effort and work in than the other. This could work for a short period of time, but it will be impossible to maintain because that person will be carrying the entire mental and emotional load on their own. His wife doesn't deserve that.

9. He puts others first

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It's in a people-pleaser's nature to put others first and prioritize their needs above their own. However, a husband who only feels the need to act this way around people outside of his home will end up neglecting his wife.

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In reality, his wife should be his top priority, even above his kids, according to couples and family psychologist Yvonne Thomas. But his priorities are totally misplaced, and he hardly ever thinks about his wife and her needs. This won't just lead to an unhappy marriage, but an unhealthy one as well.

10. He's engaged with others

A husband who follows these behavioral patterns is obviously not going to be very close with his wife. Part of this will come from his lack of engagement. He won't spend time with her or genuinely listen to her, but he will do that for other people that he is trying to please. Movies and books may celebrate grand gestures, but that's not what sustains a successful marriage.

Health writer and researcher Sanjana Gupta said, "In long-term relationships, it's often the little things that matter most. The small, everyday acts of caring and the simple but sincere words of love and support can play a big part in ensuring happiness and well-being." If a husband just isn't engaged in or interested in his marriage, but he is able to show that kind of attention to others, his wife isn't as important to him as she should be.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.