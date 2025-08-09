5 Things Couples Think Are Normal But Actually Cause A Ton Of Breakups

Resentment festers inside you.

Last updated on Aug 09, 2025

Person thinking something is normal but is actually the cause of breakup. Mikhail Nilov | Canva
There are a few common causes of breakups that everyone knows: infidelity, money troubles and non-stop arguing. What most people don't realize, however, is that these issues often have a deeper cause: resentment. 

Resentment can leave you feeling angry and bitter all the time, and that can seriously hamper your connection with your spouse. Soon, you lose trust and start acting out or bickering. If you don't interrupt this cycle quickly, it can lead to a major breakup or even divorce. The first step? Look for the "normal" things couples do that often cause resentment to grow.

5 things couples start believing are normal, but actually cause breakups 

1. An imbalance in shared responsibilities

You can believe that someone has “wronged” you over something they did. However, there are times when people misunderstand the circumstances or believe someone intentionally hurt them, even if they didn't mean to.

For instance, in a heterosexual relationship, when the woman is taking care of the kids, while her partner is playing games, hanging out with friends, or relaxing.

RELATED: 11 Phrases Husbands Use When They Weaponize Responsibility

2. One partner delays responses to requests for help

Person normally delays responding simona pilolla 2 via Shutterstock

One spouse asks for help — whether it's with a chore or some other issue — but instead of helping, the other spouse gives an excuse to delay assisting them.

This typically happens with responses like, “The show is almost over,” or, “I’m almost done…” or, “I’ll be there in a minute.” But then, minutes or even hours go by, and the partner never comes to help.

Couples need to learn how to slow down and speak to each other about what has happened to see if it is an intentional or unintentional action. Resentment in relationships can happen quickly when issues are not addressed and built up. There may be a lack of repair or an ineffective attempt at addressing the issue.

RELATED: 4 Things Couples In The Most Healthy, Secure Relationships Do Differently

3. One or both partners forget important dates or events

Your partner forgets something very important to you, such as your birthday or anniversary, and then downplays it without repairing it.

For example, if your husband forgets your birthday, and then instead of offering a means to fix it, says, “Why are you making such a big deal out of this?”

RELATED: The Subtle Tactic People Use To Control And Undermine Their Partners, But Few People Can Identify

4. A lingering lack of forgiveness and understanding

Person can't forgive garetsworkshop via Shutterstock

This occurs sometimes when a partner brings up your flaws or mistakes over and over again, and won’t forgive you for past hurts.

You will eventually feel like you're paying for this mistake the entire length of the relationship, which will poison your connection to one another. When there is a certain spirit of unfairness and unequal distribution of power and equality in a relationship, it's a prime breeding ground for you and your partner to resent one another. There are endless reasons it can begin, and it's important to recognize how to spot possible problems.

RELATED: How To Forgive Someone When You Know You Will Never Be Able To Forget What They Did

5. One or both partners hold onto their anger and hurt 

If one person in a relationship holds in their feelings and doesn't address things that are bothering them until they argue, it may seem like all the frustrations, annoyances, and hurts that have not been addressed for months are brought up and dumped out.

This can cause the other person to feel attacked and sidelined. After all, if you had all of these issues, why didn't you bring them up when they happened?

Resentment can be about any topic, but the most frequent arguments that cause resentment are money, children, time spent on relaxing activities, and housework.

RELATED: I Tried These 10 Mindfulness Exercises And Finally Let Go Of The Emotional Weight I’d Been Carrying

Why is resentment so bad for relationships?

Person thinks resent is normal fast-stock via Shutterstock

Resentment might happen after just one event, though more frequently it occurs after repeatedly feeling uncared for and disrespected. You may be resentful if you don’t discuss how you feel about a situation, or when you discuss your perceptions and are dismissed or ignored.

The first three years after a baby is born are a notorious time for couples to be unhappy. In Dr. John Gottman’s research, he reports that 67 percent of new parents are very unhappy during this time.

There are many reasons why this happens. When one or both partners do not feel appreciated, their contentment decreases.

For example, when the father says he’s tired after sleeping through the entire night, while the mother was up three or four times changing the baby’s diaper or feeding them, it is easy for her to feel resentment.

This is especially true if she doesn't mention this feeling to her husband and instead holds it in.

How do you stop resenting your partner in a relationship?

If you're wondering, “Can I stop resenting my partner?” The answer is yes. Usually, couples need to repair the situation by working through what has happened and making a plan for it not to occur again.

With an action plan and a commitment to act and talk to each other differently, resentment can be stopped in a relationship.

Resentment develops when couples ignore their feelings

From there, problems arise and require conflict resolution. When couples fail to solve their conflicts, a sense of resentment begins to emerge. Resentment increases when someone feels their feelings are discounted, not heard, manipulated, shamed, or judged.

You can work through resentment with a partner if you can address the problems head-on and decide to change this pattern of allowing resentment to build up and destroy your harmony.

RELATED: Couples Who Never Have The Same Fight Twice Do These 6 Things Daily

Lisa Rabinowitz, LCPC, is a licensed counselor and a Certified Gottman Couples Therapist and PACT Level 3 who works with couples to develop more secure attachment styles for healthy, happy relationships.

This article was originally published at Baltimore Counselor. Reprinted with permission from the author.

