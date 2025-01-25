Women Who Always Seem To Feel Good About Themselves Do 5 Simple Things Regularly

When people are looking for a great relationship, they often don’t dress as if a dream partner was about to turn the corner. After a while of not meeting a dream partner, it's easy to stop taking care of yourself. Soon, you're feeling pretty bad about your appearance and your life. How do the women who always seem to feel good about themselves avoid this fate?

Are they really prettier? Do they really have better clothes than the rest of us? Not really. They value themselves enough to themselves the attention they deserve. As a result, they tend to look better and feel better about themselves.

If you relate, start creating rituals at home that will prepare you to feel great about yourself. You’ll be surprised at how you’ll start attracting people just by feeling better in your skin. Just remember, you're not doing it only to attract a partner, you're doing it for you. A new love could be a great added bonus, though!

The women who always seem to feel great about themselves do the following things regularly:

1. They toss out the old

Toss away a few pieces of old lingerie that are cluttering your bureau. Donate, sell or box up clothes that don't fit you well. Do this right away. Out with the old, the awkward, the weird and anything that makes you feel uncomfortable in your body, and in with the new.

2. They treat themselves

Invest in one new piece for your wardrobe that fits great and makes you smile. Find a great sale, or go online and select one that fits your budget. Pick out your favorite color.

Think of your new purchase as the essence of who you are, like your favorite little black dress. Before you imagine wearing it with your new dream guy someday, wear it for yourself first. For now, wear this to sleep in at least once a week. You’re on your way to a new you.

3. They develop a new look

Take a look in your makeup drawer. When was the last time you invested in a lip gloss? Toss away the old makeup and head over to your local department store. Walk around the cosmetics department and find a comfy stool to sit on. Get ready for a free makeover. Make sure to get a list of the colors and pick up one item. Replace your outdated lip gloss with a new color for the season. Something is captivating about luscious lips, and it’s time! Your lips are made for kissing.

This isn't just an exercise in feeling good! A study in Current Research In Social Psychology explored imagining yourself going on a date while your makeup is being professionally applied. The date night is with your number one fan — yourself.

4. They set the stage

Back at the ranch, it’s time to set the scene in your romantic bedroom. Put away the photos of your family and friends. Move your computer to another room in the house.

You’ll be creating a romantic atmosphere and will leave the boardroom behind. Light some candles. Put on some relaxing music, and grab some massage oil.

Give yourself a well-deserved foot massage, then curl up with a romance novel.

5. They relax because they earned it

On the following week, change the ritual slightly, and if you have a bathtub in your house or apartment, take a bubble bath. Light your candles and have the music going in the background. Put on your new signature lingerie afterward and fall asleep in dreamland. You’ll wake up every morning and start to feel more confident just from creating these rituals.

Now, it’s time to practice the art of flirting. I’ve been flirting since my first crush when I was four years old. It never goes out of style. A study in the Journal of Personality and Individual Differences showed how you’ll appear happier, more confident, and more approachable, and there is nothing more powerful than a confident woman to attract quality people. You’ll walk into a room, and people will wonder, “Who’s that?”

I have practiced these steps, and I know they work. With very little investment other than one piece of new lingerie and a lip gloss, you will notice a shift in your attitude. I can’t tell you how often I have felt better going to sleep just by lighting a few candles and reading an uplifting book or story, then falling asleep wearing my signature lingerie. You’re now on your way to creating a new you.

Julie Spira is America's top online dating expert and Mobile Dating Expert.