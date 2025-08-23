Meeting a partner online can be overwhelming, but now, we're making it easier. The most memorable profiles aren't necessarily the wittiest or most polished; they're the ones that feel real. They give you a glimpse into who someone is, not who they think the algorithm wants them to be.

We spoke with dating experts Julie Spira, author of the book The Perils of Cyber-Dating, and Dina Colada, creator of the Sassy Single Dating Toolkit for Women, to learn just what phrases potential partners are looking for in your dating profile — and what they're not. So, here's what your future somebody really wants to see. (Hint: it's not your chess skills!)

If a woman drops these 4 phrases in her dating profile, she'll instantly stand out:

1. 'Yoga'

Believe it or not, men love to see the word 'yoga' in a profile because it immediately paints a picture in their mind of you doing backbends in the bedroom. If you're not doing yoga yet, it's time to get started. In addition to being great for your potential intimate life, it's also great for your mind, body, and spirit.

When you mention yoga, you're signaling several attractive qualities, including that you prioritize self-care, you're committed to personal growth, and you understand the mind-body connection. These are incredibly appealing traits that suggest emotional intelligence and self-awareness, which are qualities that create lasting attraction beyond the physical.

2. 'Feel'

Studio Romantic / Shutterstock

Here's the thing about the word 'feeling' — it lets a man know that you're not afraid to be authentic and that you're in touch and brave enough not to hide from your real self. Guys want to know that you're not afraid of yourself — because they're scared of drama.

There's an important distinction between being emotionally expressive and being dramatic. Drama typically involves emotional chaos, manipulation, or making everything about intense reactions. Authentic feeling-expression, on the other hand, is about healthy emotional processing and clear communication.

3. 'Respect'

"Using the words, 'I respect when a man does what he needs to fulfill his life', shows that he will be respected and at the same time feel free to enjoy himself, Colada says. "Men don't want a woman who's going to be their ball and chain."

This is about understanding that the healthiest relationships are built between two whole people who choose each other, rather than two incomplete halves trying to merge into one identity. When you respect his need for personal fulfillment, you're also creating space for your own.

4. 'Outgoing'

Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock

We know, but here's the thing: men and women both want to see a person who's not afraid to go out and get what they want from life. That kind of go-getter attitude transfers over to relationships — and that's a huge turn-on.

They're showing that they're not passive participants in their own life story; they're the author. This suggests they won't expect you to be responsible for their happiness, fulfillment, or entertainment. They'll bring that same intentionality and energy to building something meaningful together.

Kylie McConville is a freelance writer, editor-in-chief at Apartment Therapy, and founding editor of Romper. Her bylines have appeared in BDG, Yahoo, Bustle, Elite Daily, Romper, The Bump, and others.

Kristine Solomon is a freelance editor and writer. She has appeared in Forbes, Huffington Post, Insider Business, and more.