How to be a pro at online dating.
By Sarah Jones
Last updated on Jan 11, 2024
Dating apps can be a fun, low-pressure way to get to know someone. The key to finding a person you vibe with is to create a tantalizing profile.
Hinge is a unique dating app in that it allows you to curate your profile through interesting question prompts of your choosing, along with six photos. With this great app, you can show off your personality, your likes and dislikes, and be refreshingly honest about what you’re looking for in a partner.
Whether you find yourself new to the online dating app scene or consider yourself a seasoned veteran, here are some surefire ways how to get matches on Hinge.
Here are 6 little tips to create an irresistibly tantalizing dating profile:
1. Choose smiling, solo photos of yourself that are recent
The first step to creating an intriguing Hinge profile is to make sure you have a few solo photos of yourself that were taken within the last year. If you don’t have any that are recent, ask a friend to take a few for you.
One of the photos you select should communicate who you are and what you like. Are you into hiking? Are you a cat or dog person? Do you enjoy cooking? Most importantly, don’t forget to SMILE! Research shows photos of smiling people perform better than those without.
2. Choose photos of yourself with friends and family, too
While solo photos are wonderful, showcasing your friends and family is important as well! Photos with others highlight your social side, which is an attractive quality because it shows you have a full-hearted life already, and are only looking to improve it with the right person.
3. Pick intriguing prompts
Choose your prompts thoughtfully. Since there are so many options and you can only pick three, you’ll want to make sure you get the most out of what you select.
The best prompts to choose are ones you have a unique, creative answer for. Maybe you know the best spot in town to grab sushi, or perhaps you can share about your recent hiking adventure in Spain.
Prompts that are conversation starters will attract great people.
4. “Like” photos strategically
Hinge is unique in the sense that it allows you to “like” and comment on individual pictures on someone else’s profile. If you choose to “like” someone's photo, you’ll want to take extra care in selecting the right one.
Liking a bikini photo, for example, could send an unintended message that you value looks over other qualities. Choose a photo on her profile that says more about her, and add a flirty comment if you’re feeling extra bold.
As always, keep it genuine and respectful.
5. Avoid using sarcasm
While sarcasm can be a witty way to showcase your humor, it can sometimes be challenging to determine when someone is being sarcastic over written text in an app.
This is especially true when you don’t know someone well. To avoid any potential miscommunication with a potential match you’re interested in, avoid using sarcasm until you get to know them better.
Also explore other more positive senses of humor, like delighting in what you’re experiencing together or making a play on words.
6. Be yourself
While it can be tempting to try to meet whatever expectation you think someone has, the best version of yourself is when you’re being genuine.
People will be more attracted to you as you exude confidence by knowing who you are, and they will be that much more excited to meet you in person. They'll appreciate that the person you portray in your dating profile matches exactly who you are in real life.
Use these six tips when creating or updating your Hinge profile, and you'll be that much closer to finding someone who likes you for who you truly are as a person.
