Relationships are never easy, but the labor that sustains them should feel like good work. Open communication requires effort. It requires one person to express their feelings without tearing the other down, which can be especially difficult in the middle of an argument.

Disagreements aren't always hostile; when handled constructively, couples can address conflicts without being cruel for the sake of it. Overly critical wives often say phrases without realizing they’re cutting their husbands down, which could lead them to pull away.

Here are 11 phrases overly critical wives say often without realizing it:

1. ‘You never listen.’

Couples often have the same fight repeatedly. They might use different words, but the issues at the core of the argument repeat themselves until each person commits to communicating as directly and openly as possible. Wives don’t realize how critical it is to tell their husbands they never listen.

As YourTango expert Dr. Barbara Winter shared, research has shown that men and women have different perspectives on the purpose of communication. Men see communication as “a means to an end, that is, [it] often to establish pecking order or to get to the bottom line. For women, communication is an end in and of itself.”

Couples who communicate effectively and confidently share their needs and take the time to listen to their partner's feelings. This helps them understand each other on a deeper level. Dr. Winter encourages couples to seek moments of connection rather than solely concentrating on their disagreements.

“Disconnection can occur during those tough moments," Dr. Winter shared. While we encounter plenty of moments throughout our lives, it's during those unique instances that we not only experience a break but also find opportunities for healing and growth.

Communication is the only way for people to feel close, inevitably strengthening their relationship. When couples commit to genuinely hearing each other, they can validate their partner’s experience, which everyone wants.

2. ‘I shouldn’t have to remind you.’

When raising children and managing a household, wives often bear more responsibilities than their husbands. In moments of peak frustration, overly critical spouses might say, "I shouldn’t have to remind you,” after their husband forgets to pick up milk on his way home from work. They may not realize just how judgmental that phrase sounds.

According to YourTango experts, casting blame leads to resentment, not resolutions. “Finger-pointing sabotages the team dynamic that a successful relationship thrives on,” they explained. “Consider the roles that you, your partner, and your circumstances play; in any given situation, it's almost always a combination of the three.”

3. ‘Why can’t you just get it right the first time?’

Everyone messes up, even the most well-meaning husbands. Yet when wives respond to those mistakes by asking, “Why can’t you just get it right the first time,” they enter the conversation with a harsh air of judgment instead of compassion.

According to Professor Yvonne Fulbright, being overly critical and demanding leads to “a defensive partner and, eventually, the demise of a relationship.”

“So much communication involves put-downs and highlighting what somebody is not doing right,” she explained. “Instead of being critical, focus on positively reinforcing what your partner is doing right and offering constructive criticism when it comes to things that could be improved.”

When wives don’t realize that criticizing their husbands for doing things wrong is shaming them, it is a toxic way to talk to anyone, especially someone you love.

4. ‘I don’t know why I even ask for help.’

When wives reach their peak frustration levels, they tend to lash out and make sweeping generalizations about their husbands' ineffectiveness. They reinforce a toxic dynamic of learned helplessness by declaring that they don’t know why they even ask for help.

According to therapist Mary Kay Cocharo, overly critical invites defensiveness, which can “lead to reactivity: shutting down or blowing up.”

Criticism is more of an attack on the other person's character than any productive form of conflict resolution. It’s an ineffective way to communicate a valid complaint. Conflict is inevitable. What matters most is how a couple approaches their issues.

Conflict isn’t comfortable, but it indicates that you and your partner are working through big feelings to get to the other side.

“When conflict happens in your relationship, it's growth trying to happen,” Cocharo explained. Each time we successfully negotiate a disagreement or negative feelings with our partner, we deepen our emotional connection and nurture our loving feelings for one another.

5. ‘If you loved me, you’d know what I need.’

Getting your needs met isn’t magic. Wives who tell their husbands, “If you loved me, you’d know what I need,” might not realize how emotionally manipulative that phrase is.

“People aren’t mind-readers, not even your partner,” educator Yvonne Fulbright explained. “If you need something, ask for it. Your partner isn’t going to know that you need more help with the kids or the chores or that you need more affection… unless you make the request.

“Put it out there,” she advised. “A good partner will try to deliver.”

6. ‘You take me for granted.’

When wives feel their husbands take them for granted, they often lash out without realizing it. While her emotional experience is valid, more constructive ways exist to discuss that topic with her husband. Instead of insulting him, she can describe how she feels using “I” statements, which keeps the conversation steady.

According to relationship coach Deb Dutilh, focusing on what’s missing from your marriage keeps you from noticing what you do have.

“When you think things like ‘He acts as if he takes me for granted,’ you will continue communication habits that lead to reinforcing those same feelings… Eventually building resentment and misunderstanding,” she explained.

Dutilh advised couples to show each other compassion as they figure out new ways to express their emotional needs, noting that “Learning open, non-judgmental communication is a process that often requires skills and changing habits that don't happen overnight.”

Gratitude is a muscle. It takes dedication and time to make it into a daily practice. Yet working it out benefits both halves of a couple and helps them be more present with each other.

7. ‘Grow up.’

When overly critical wives hit their breaking point, they often demand their husbands start acting their age and pulling their weight. While their underlying concerns might be valid, they don’t realize the damage a phrase like that can create.

Silver Lake Psychology pointed out the power of empathic communication for building “a strong sense of partnership and mutual care.”

“Communication in couples is not merely a means of conveying information,” they explained. “It’s the heartbeat of a healthy relationship. It infuses every aspect of the partnership with vitality, ensuring that both individuals feel heard, valued, and loved.”

Consider things from your partner’s perspective. Empathy fosters understanding and compassion, which are essential for effective communication.

Empathy is the foundation of every loving relationship. Without compassion for what your partner is going through, it’s easy to lose sight of why you’re together.

8. ‘Do I have to do everything around here?’

Wives in straight marriages tend to take on more household responsibilities, from cooking, cleaning, and caregiving to managing their family’s emotional needs. When a wife feels overburdened, she often wonders, “Do I have to do everything around here?” In taut moments, she’ll voice that question overly critically.

While it might seem like splitting those tasks 50/50 makes the most sense, a completely even divide isn’t especially practical or equitable. As life coach Kate Hanley pointed out, dividing household labor down the middle “traps you in a mode of keeping score.” And when you are keeping score, someone wins and loses.

“The idea that we should even be aiming for a 50/50 split of household responsibility is a myth that keeps us unhappy,” she explained.

She shared the acronym “CRAWL” as a guideline for conversations about household labor and other challenging topics: Connect with your partner, relate to them, ask for what you need, wait for their response, and listen to their thoughts and feelings.

She advised couples to shift their perspective and measure their division of labor more like a seesaw: " Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down.” Who does more can vary from moment to moment, but the fluctuation is enjoyable as long as you’re cooperating.

9. ‘I can never trust you to handle anything.’

The longer two people stay together, the more deeply engrained their negative patterns can become. Poor communication and harsh criticism can sour any partnership, especially when couples say things designed to hurt each other.

Educator Anna Thea revealed how destructive it is to use language like “always” and “never” when airing grievances about your partner’s behavior. She pointed out, "‘Always’ and ‘never’ statements avoid being present with those you love.”

“Phrases such as ‘he always’ or ‘she never’ are statements that box the other person in,” she explained. “It's also a way of avoiding taking responsibility for your part in the situation by blaming the other person.”

“Listen to the stories you tell yourself when upset,” she advised. “They don’t come from your heart and will not enhance your relationships.”

Along with words like “always” and “never,” the word “you” can also be weaponized. Using “you” statements instead of “I” statements is a way to “victimize, judge, and control... Your words become an attack that doesn’t nurture connection.”

10. ‘You don’t care how I feel.’

Overly critical wives often say their husbands don’t consider their feelings without realizing how dismissive that phrase sounds. Sometimes, wives want their husbands to show up for them in specific ways, but they don’t say their expectations outright. No matter what kind of communication breakdown occurs, husbands and wives should feel supported by each other.

As YourTango Experts pointed out, “One of the most frustrating dynamics you can have in a relationship is the sense that your partner isn't acknowledging your feelings or taking them seriously.”

“You don't have to agree, but you should accept how your partner feels,” they explained. “Otherwise, the trust begins to erode.” Emotional validation “fosters a sense of being seen, understood, and supported.”

When people learn to accept each other’s reality, they get a more profound sense of who their partner is and how they see their place in the world, making their bond feel even more potent.

11. ‘Sometimes I don’t know why I even married you.’

“I don’t know why I married you” is one of the more hurtful phrases overly critical wives say without realizing the damage it can cause. The phrase sews seeds of doubt that can be nearly impossible to overcome.

All too often, couples ignore minor annoyances, letting their grievances build up until they explode. Regulating their emotions can be challenging, especially when their tension feels insurmountable. Getting frustrated with your partner is normal in any long-term relationship, but you have to share how you feel in an open, direct way if you want things to change.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.