What We Can Learn About Love From Jimmy Carter — The Only President Who Lived To Be 100

Today was the funeral for Jimmy Carter — America's oldest living President who was 100 years old when he passed away.

Below is a detailed Numerology Chart Comparison I wrote about Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. I find their life story inspirational, and it is a good reminder that the perception of what you think of a certain President can change as time passes.

If you go to back to Jimmy Carter's presidency, it was not an easy one. He was also vilified in the press because of some of the decisions he made as President. However, when he was no longer President, he did so much good for the American People, and is now loved and respected for it. I find many people who did not think he was a good President, now have admiration him for all that he has accomplished in his lifetime.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter had one of the greatest love stories of all time and it's all in their Numerology chart

National Portrait Gallery, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Before I share my Numerology insights about this couple, let me briefly explain what Numerology is, and how it works. Numerology is a science of Numbers, and it is over 2500 years old. Pythagoras was the creator of the system that I use, and it is based on the belief that everything in the universe has a vibration. This is especially true when it comes to people.

When I use this system, I get three Numbers from the name and three Numbers from the Birth Date. These six numbers give me the Numerology blueprint of who a person is. When I have the Charts of two people, I am able to do a chart comparison.

Jimmy Carter's Numerology Blueprint: 45919*/2 Attitude

Birthday: 10/01/1924

Destiny Number: 5

Maturity Number: 5

Rosalynn Carter's Numerology Blueprint: 21399*/8 Attitude

Birthday: 8/18/1927

Destiny Number: 1

Maturity Number: 1

Former President Jimmy Carter was married to Rosalynn Carter for 77 years. Whenever I come across a couple that's been together that long, I instantly run their numbers to see what the numbers tell me about how compatible they are.

So here you go: In the case of Jimmy, his numerology blueprint is 45919*/2 attitude. His wife Rosalynn's were 12399*/ 8 attitude.

Let's look at their Numerology chart comparison.

Their Soul Numbers 4/2 are a Natural Match. Their Personality Numbers 5/1 are a Natural Match. The Power Name Number 9/3 are a Natural Match. The day they were born 1/9 are compatible. Their Lifepath Numbers are 9/9 which are a natural match. Their Attitude Numbers 2/8 are a Natural Match as well! I would say they won the Numerology Lottery when they found each other!

When you share three or more numbers out of six in your Numerology chart comparison, it gives you a soulmate connection. They share the numbers 9/9/1/2, so they were definitely soulmates!

Jimmy and Rosalynn met very early on. Rosalynn was 1 day old and 3-year-old Jimmy peered into her crib to see her because his mother was a nurse helping to take care of the newborn. Years later Jimmy went to Naval Academy, and when he was back home on leave, he took 17-year-old Rosalynn to a movie. His younger sister was good friends with Rosalynn and knew she had a crush on her brother.

They went for a walk afterwards and the next day when his mother asked him how his evening went, Jimmy told his mom that he went on a date with Rosalynn and that she was the woman he was going to marry.

Jimmy admitted that when they first got married, he was absolutely the "boss” in his family, as was expected in that day. We should consider that this couple is now well into their 90s and this was back in 1946 when they were first married. However, as the years progressed, Rosalynn began to speak her mind.

Jimmy was ambitious and felt called to lead and get into politics. He would relocate the family — they had three sons and one daughter- to achieve his goals without even consulting Rosalynn. She accepted it as the good '50's wife that she was.

But one day, Jimmy had an idea and told Rosalynn to pack his bags for a trip he was going to make, and she said, ”Do it yourself.” Rosalynn had found her voice and Jimmy was stunned by what she had said, but it was that day that he realized he had never consulted with her on anything. That was a turning point in their marriage and from that day forward, he saw them as equals.

By Warren K. Leffler, Public Domain

Jimmy would run for office and as we all know, won the Presidency of The United States. They became partners when they campaigned, and Rosalynn, although shy at first, was a natural. I believe that is because Rosalynn was born on the 9 day and is also a 9 Life Path. This makes her a very old soul and it would pretty easy for her to intuitively “read the audience” before speaking.

It is not uncommon for a 9 Life Path to feel called to affect positive change in the world, if they can. At one point, when it was time for Jimmy to get re-elected, they worked hard, but they lost. Rosalynn really took his loss to heart and admitted it was because “I hate to lose!”

Since the 1 Vibration LOVES to win, and they both have several 1s in their charts, it was a major disappointment for both. Rosalynn was also very upset because she believed her husband was a good leader and still had a lot of work to do.

The good news is that this major loss did not stop them at all from using all their humanitarian instincts to make a difference. They focused on helping people with mental illness and were incredibly involved with Habitat for Humanity — a charitable organization that builds homes for people who are suffering financially. It was not uncommon to see them hammering nails on a new home side by side.

Jimmy was also concerned about having free and fair elections and traveled all over the world with that mission in mind. In 2002, He was awarded The Nobel Peace Prize for all of his efforts.

By Michael A. Schwarz, Public Domain

Fun fact: Their Destiny Numbers 5/1 are a Natural Match and their Maturity Numbers 5/1 are also a Natural Match which is such a blessing. I think because Jimmy has a 5 Destiny Number and 5 Maturity Number, it gave him all the energy he needed to travel throughout the world and do this humanitarian work. And since Rosalynn has all those 1s in her chart, she also used her tremendous energy to be able to partner up with him to achieve these important goals.

Jimmy and Rosalynn have both said many times through the years that family has always been their top priority. The 9 Life Path cares deeply about family, and one of their goals is to strive to be the best parent possible. I am sure that has been the case for both.

Jimmy and Rosalynn were always known for having a strong faith, and I read that one of the things they did to feel connected when they were not together through the years, is to pick certain Bible verses and read them to each other over the phone.

And if the time difference were an issue, they would be sure to read the same scriptures at the same time, making them feel connected while apart. The Number 2 is all about love and staying close.

I read an article where it described how on New Year's Eve 2020, as they were being driven home, Jimmy kissed Rosalynn in the back seat, and she lowered her mask (this was during Covid) so he could kiss her on the lips. Romance never has to fade away if you make the effort, and they certainly did!

So yes, these two were meant to be together, and I would wish this kind of love connection for everyone who reads this!

One More Thing: you are never too old to make a difference in the world as the Carter's proved again and again.

May He Rest in Peace.

Numerologist Glynis McCants has been studying Numerology for over 21 years. Her unique method is based on the Pythagoras Number system, which is more than 2,500 years old. She has evaluated over 45,000 Personal Numerology Charts, and is the author of the best-selling book, Glynis Has Your Number, which has been translated in over fifteen different languages throughout the world. She also wrote the best-selling book, Love By The Numbers.