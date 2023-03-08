There’s a lot of pressure these days to find “the one.” Will it be the cute guy who made eyes at you in Whole Foods? The sexy lady sitting across from you on the subway? Perhaps it will be your Tinder date next Friday night? Maybe you should start making eye contact with people on the street, or have an actual conversation with your Uber driver.

Whoever your fling happens to be, you probably have been trying to do everything in your power not to mess it up. Obsessing over what to say in a text or which event you should invite them to? Calm down for a second. It might be time to start listening to your body when it comes to love.

Here is the weird way your body can predict when you've found 'the one,' according to science.

Instead of freaking out about finding your soulmate, take a deep breath and check out one study that proves your body will take care of your love life for you. According to a study that was published in Nature, “the one” is actually determined by your genetic coding.

Hold the phone. Does this mean that all that time spent wondering why you weren’t good enough for your last girlfriend was a waste? Well, it appears to be so, yes. Don't worry! It was nothing you did, it's just science!

Taking a look at the study states that all humans have their own human leukocyte antigen (HLA) complex in their immune system. This HLA helps the body tell the difference between its natural cells and foreign viruses and bacteria. While this is all well and good, the surprising bit is that the HLA has an effect on attraction.

Researchers took the time to study 254 couples and their attraction patterns. What they discovered is that partners who have a very different HLA complex from one another were more likely to be attracted to each other and have a stronger desire to procreate.

There you have it: opposites really DO attract. (Could this be the body’s natural way of avoiding incest?!) Researchers also found that couples with the most different HLA liked the way their partner smelled much more than people who had more similar HLA.

So, what can you do with all of this info? Well, try not to stress so much about finding the person you’re meant to be with, and start trusting in your body to do what it does best. And if you meet someone who smells unusually delicious, you may want to keep them around.

Shannon Ullman is a writer who focuses on travel and adventure, women's health, pop culture, and relationships. Her work has appeared in Huffington Post, MSN, and Matador Network.