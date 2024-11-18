9 Weekend Habits Of Couples With The Steamiest Marriages

This guide assumes that you have the weekend to yourself. If you have kids, call in your favors and get a friend or relative to take over for the weekend. Shed the guilt — you'll be a better parent if you spend this weekend fueling up with romantic energy that will last for weeks to come.

You'll start with pampering and preparation, go on an old-school date on Friday night, spend Saturday immersed in bed together, and then enjoy a full day of afterglow on Sunday! Ready for your sultry weekend? Let's go!

Here are 9-weekend habits of couples with steamy marriages:

1. They keep a sensual habitat

Hot intimacy requires a habitat to thrive. If you are going to be staying at home, clean the house ahead of time and get rid of distractions: it is hard to get in the mood with a pile of dirty laundry in the corner. One study from the University of Indiana found that cleaning helps your mental health as well.

If you can afford it, hire a house cleaner to come in on Friday morning so you can start your weekend in a sparkling clean house. Or, consider booking a hotel room for the weekend.

Book online for great rates and know you are investing in your relationship and well-being. A clean hotel room, free of reminders of your everyday life, can be a powerful aphrodisiac.

2. They put away their devices

Vera Arsic / Pexels

Nothing kills your vibe like getting emails from work. If you can, leave your mobile packed away for the weekend. If you want to use your device for streaming music, finding restaurants, and texting with your babysitter, then take a vow not to check your email. Trust us, the world will not fall apart around you and everything will be waiting for you on Sunday evening, and no one will fault you for unplugging for 48 hours.

3. They schedule date nights

Think back to the early days of your relationship. You probably set dates in advance, spent time getting yourself ready, built up anticipation for your flirty weekend, and then showed up ready to shine.

Time to bring the thrill of dating back into your relationship. According to research from The Institute for Family Studies, going on date nights when you have young children knocks 20% off the risk of splitting up.

Make a date for Friday night. Choose a new restaurant that you've always wanted to try, a gallery opening in a nearby town, take a dance class, or visit a museum offering an evening reception. Make sure it is a date where your attention is on one another: no movies, plays, or concerts!

4. They prepare themselves for romance

On Friday evening, spend time by yourself getting ready for your date. Go to the gym, get your hair done, take an extra-long shower; do whatever makes you feel pampered and attractive.

While you are in the shower or relaxing, spend some time fantasizing about your upcoming weekend. What do you want to experience? What is your body hungry for?

5. They catch up with each other

Katerina Holmes / Pexels

On your Friday night date, spend time catching up with one another and sharing highlights from your week. Off-limits: complaining about work, discussing stressful issues, or worrying about the future. Focus on subjects that make you feel good, hopeful, and close to one another.

After you have decompressed a bit, use the following questions to start a conversation about what you want to share over the weekend. Dare to be honest and specific.

We have the weekend all to ourselves: what one thing would be the most satisfying for you?

Is there any way I can pamper you or take care of you this weekend?

Is there something specific you want to experience?

Try to come up with a short list of a few activities you both want to explore. Include in and out of bedroom experiences: One list might include: a long foot massage, a steak dinner, and showering together. Another couple might come up with: a full body massage, yoga, and a candlelight dinner. Dare to ask for specifically what you want — those who ask for what they want are much more likely to get it.

6. They go to bed wanting more

Friday night is all about going on a date. Go to bed full of anticipation and desire for your weekend together. Spend time kissing, touching, and cuddling — but don't take it any further. Try to get to sleep early so you wake up refreshed and full of energy.

7. They make Saturday sultry

Saturday will be your main event. If you've booked a hotel room or let your kids sleepover with the in-laws, allow yourselves to sleep in, and then have a delicious breakfast. Go for a walk together to help digest, then head back to the bedroom.

We highly recommend you start with sharing full body massage. Learn how to give one another deep, satisfying massage and you'll be able to help one another relax, and de-stress.

Everyone has a favorite kind of massage, but for many women, nothing compares to a great foot massage. Put on relaxing music, heat up the room, and take the time to sink into the pleasures of a massage.

8. They make Sunday sweet

Don't put pressure on yourselves to do anything specific. Just enjoy being with each other, talking about highlights from your weekend together, kissing, and cuddling.

The opportunity to relax in a prolonged session of cuddling is precious. Enjoy it and get curious about exploring your lover's body with your eyes and hands.

Notice all the little things you love about your partner — and then share your thoughts out loud. If you naturally move towards being intimate, let it happen. But Sunday morning is all about relaxing together.

9. They slowly transition back to normal life

End your weekend with a meal out. Thank one another for all the pleasure you shared, talk about what your favorite moments were, and then feel free to start making plans for your next hot weekend.

Couples who share a weekend like this a few times a year are much more likely to feel satisfied, stay connected, and feel more powerful in their marriage, family, and work life. Romantic energy is fuel for your life — stop and fill your tank once in a while.

Keep your afterglow alive by replaying the events of your weekend over and over in your head. Each time you think about that loving massage or that nice dinner, your brain will release a flood of pleasure hormones that will give you a full body buzz. Let yourself savor the weekend long into the week — and remember that you have another hot weekend coming soon.

The Pleasure Mechanics is a two-woman team of intimacy educators and touch experts (named Charlotte and Chris) dedicated to providing men, women, and couples around the world with the tools and strategies they need to experience maximum pleasure.