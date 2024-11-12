6 Steamy Actions That Will Change The Entire Trajectory Of Your Marriage

Food plays a major role in intimate relationships. I'm not talking about quick, easy, in-and-out types of meals. I'm talking about lovingly and thoughtfully prepared food.

There's a big difference — and taking part in the "good stuff" helps you get more of the good stuff in your relationships (openness, trust, and comfort), too. The best way to a man's heart is through his stomach.

Here are six steamy actions that will change the trajectory of your marriage:

1. Have a cozy picnic

Just like you can cuddle virtually anywhere, you can take food with you anywhere. A cozy picnic blanket, a bottle of wine, and some cheese and crackers can do the trick! Make it even more romantic by having a picnic by the beach, or in a beautiful nature preserve.

Advertisement

2. Shut down all electronics

ANTONI SHKRABA production / Pexels

Keep your focus on your partner. Preparing, sharing, and tasting foods and spices keep you present, so don't ruin it by being occupied with your electronic devices. According to the Institute for Family Studies, couples who eat together are happier together.

Advertisement

3. Have fun

Laugh, joke around, and talk while you eat — it enhances mood, anticipation, AND intimacy! There's nothing better than laughing with your partner as you both try to cook a terrible lasagna.

4. Share food

Feeding each other is more engaging because you're watching your partner's mouth and experiencing their enjoyment. You'll instantly feel the connection! Sharing food with your partner can increase feelings of love, research from 2014 confirms.

Advertisement

5. Taste-test new flavors and ingredients

RDNE Stock Project / Pexels

Tasting small portions of good food you haven't tried before is novel, exciting, and makes you feel more connected. Plus, it heals your body and mind.

Advertisement

6. Cook a meal together

Enhance intimacy by choosing and preparing the foods you eat with love. You cannot get this in a fast-food restaurant, and in fact, it is like comparing love to a quick romp in bed — the two have no comparison!

When food is prepared with love it becomes the ultimate extension of a cuddle or a hug. In fact, I feel so strongly about this that I think couples who want to enhance their relationship — or reignite a spark in a partnership that has become dulled — should turn to their kitchen.

Cooking a meal together is a great, low-key way to spend time together, and you get to share delicious food after it too. The greatest thing about adding food to your cuddle time is that it adds another diversion to your senses since it helps you stay in the moment with your partner.

Most people equate food with love, and when you take your time preparing food, you put more love into your food. Plus, it will save you money on going out.

Advertisement

And during intimacy, your partner can feel that love. Sharing food is the ultimate love language.

Mary Jo Rapini MEd, LPC is a psychotherapist, author, speaker, and intimacy counselor.