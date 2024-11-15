Psychology Says If You Can Master These 6 Cuddling Tricks, You'll Stay In Love Forever

Cuddling is one of the most essential habits of a strong relationship. Intentional prolonged affectionate touch is not just a way of showing love or affection — it offers tons of benefits to both your body and your relationship as a whole.

Cuddling goes way beyond spooning (though, of course, it made the list), so here are some great cuddling positions to explore to deepen your love.

Here are six cuddling tricks to master to stay in love forever:

1. Spooning

Veres Production

Cuddling in the spooning position is a classic for a reason! Spooning offers maximum body-to-body contact. Experiment with taking turns being in front and behind. A great cuddling term is “jetpacking” when describing the position in which the physically smaller partner is behind the larger partner.

According to Penn Medicine, this kind of skin-to-skin contact releases both oxytocin and dopamine, which offer a ton of health benefits, including reduced stress, lowered blood pressure, regulated sleep, pain relief, and a boosted immune system.

2. Face-To-Face Embrace

Relax in bed together, face-to-face. Get as close as is comfortable for both of you. Cuddle with your hands, stroking one another’s skin. Hold hands, make eye contact, and talk.

The eye contact is particularly important in this position. Research shows that prolonged eye contact strengthens bonds and promotes feelings of attraction, trust, and connection.

3. Belly Embrace

Rest your head a bit lower on your lover’s body and rest your head on their belly. Feel the rise and fall of their breath. This cuddle position may be a great one to fall asleep doing!

4. Chest Embrace

Krakenimages.com

Cuddling is a bonding experience. It is a scientifically proven way of connecting and showing one another love and care.

A 2023 study conducted across 37 countries found that "love was significantly related to affectionate touch behaviors in romantic partnerships" in cultures all over the world.

So, cuddle up next to your partner and rest your head on their chest. This position is a beautifully intimate and romantic one. Many people feel very cared for and held with love. Again, take turns cuddling in this position and notice how it feels to hold and be held.

5. Prayer Pose

Get between your lover’s legs on your knees and then fall forward, allowing your torso to fall over your partner’s body. Your heart will land somewhere around their pelvic area, a very intimate and erotic connection. Your lover can stroke your hair, a tender act that can feel quite comforting.

6. Spinal Embrace

This may be one you've never heard of. Sit up together, facing away from each other, your backs pressed to one another. Focus your attention on your spine and notice the sensations of your lover’s breath. Try to breathe in time with one another. This is a highly meditative way of cuddling and can be way more intimate than it sounds at first!

According to a 2018 study, partners breathing in synch and practicing mindfulness together can increase partner acceptance and promote relationship satisfaction — two things needed for your love to last forever.

