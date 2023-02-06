34 Small Gestures That Mean He's Into You

Sure, Valentine's Day only happens once a year, but if you're in a relationship, there's no reason to slack off on showing you care the other 364 days of the year.

Still, saying "I love you" doesn't always come easy or convey the depth of feeling as much as simple actions do. There are ways to tell her "I love you" without actually saying it. (And gals, plenty of these can apply in reverse!)

Here are ways to say I love you without using words:

1. Knowing her favorite flower

2. DVRing things on television that you think she'd like

3. Picking up tampons from the grocery store

4. Making food for her when she's sick

5. Being willing to pick her up at the airport, even if you don't have a car

6. Caring about her friends when they have love woes and giving them the male point of view

7. Lying on her side of the bed to keep it warm for her

8. Impromptu foot rubs

9. Impromptu oral sex

10. Bringing a pint of her favorite ice cream home

11. Not finishing the last of the ice cream because you know she'll want to finish it

12. Sitting through "Dear John"/"(500) Days Of Summer," especially more than once

13. Making spaghetti sauce without meatballs forevermore because she's a vegetarian

14. Politely eating dinner with her most unpleasant relatives

15. Switching over to her favorite brand of shampoo, soap, or toothpaste

16. Setting the car radio back to her favorite station before you get out of the car

17. Cleaning up data on her computer/making it run more smoothly without being asked

18. Being the designated driver on a boozy night out

19. Walking her dog on a cold snowy morning when you know she needs an extra 30 minutes of sleep

20. Making her bed while she's in the shower

21. Letting her complain about her friends/family/work ad nauseam without rolling your eyes or zoning out

22. Going to her family's place for the holidays without complaint

23. Taking allergy injections so she and her two cats can move in with you

24. Going out in the rain on a Sunday morning and picking up a latte and whole wheat bagel with cream cheese for her

25. Telling her that she's beautiful even when she knows for a fact that she's looking like crap

26. Asking "Did you lose weight?" and being sincere about it

27. Not rearranging the Netflix queue in your favor

28. Listening to her problems without always trying to fix them

29. Bringing her Chick-Fil-A when you travel outside of New York

30. And not interrupting her as she savors it/scarfs it down

31. Taking a shower hotter than you like because she's in there and that's the temp she prefers

32. Making her a playlist

33. Thinking her "flaws" or "imperfections" — like her weird cowlick or stubby feet — are cute rather than ugly

34. Showing interest in her job and hobbies, even when they aren't things that normally would intrigue you

Amelia McDonnell-Parry is a writer, reporter, and editor with over 16 years of experience in digital, print, and broadcast media.