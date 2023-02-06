34 Small Gestures That Mean He's Into You

By The Frisky — Updated on Feb 06, 2023
Sure, Valentine's Day only happens once a year, but if you're in a relationship, there's no reason to slack off on showing you care the other 364 days of the year.
Still, saying "I love you" doesn't always come easy or convey the depth of feeling as much as simple actions do. There are ways to tell her "I love you" without actually saying it. (And gals, plenty of these can apply in reverse!)
Here are ways to say I love you without using words:
1. Knowing her favorite flower
2. DVRing things on television that you think she'd like
3. Picking up tampons from the grocery store
4. Making food for her when she's sick
5. Being willing to pick her up at the airport, even if you don't have a car
6. Caring about her friends when they have love woes and giving them the male point of view
7. Lying on her side of the bed to keep it warm for her
8. Impromptu foot rubs
9. Impromptu oral sex
10. Bringing a pint of her favorite ice cream home
11. Not finishing the last of the ice cream because you know she'll want to finish it
12. Sitting through "Dear John"/"(500) Days Of Summer," especially more than once
13. Making spaghetti sauce without meatballs forevermore because she's a vegetarian
14. Politely eating dinner with her most unpleasant relatives
15. Switching over to her favorite brand of shampoo, soap, or toothpaste
16. Setting the car radio back to her favorite station before you get out of the car
17. Cleaning up data on her computer/making it run more smoothly without being asked
18. Being the designated driver on a boozy night out
19. Walking her dog on a cold snowy morning when you know she needs an extra 30 minutes of sleep
20. Making her bed while she's in the shower
21. Letting her complain about her friends/family/work ad nauseam without rolling your eyes or zoning out
22. Going to her family's place for the holidays without complaint
23. Taking allergy injections so she and her two cats can move in with you
24. Going out in the rain on a Sunday morning and picking up a latte and whole wheat bagel with cream cheese for her
25. Telling her that she's beautiful even when she knows for a fact that she's looking like crap
26. Asking "Did you lose weight?" and being sincere about it
27. Not rearranging the Netflix queue in your favor
28. Listening to her problems without always trying to fix them
29. Bringing her Chick-Fil-A when you travel outside of New York
30. And not interrupting her as she savors it/scarfs it down
31. Taking a shower hotter than you like because she's in there and that's the temp she prefers
32. Making her a playlist
33. Thinking her "flaws" or "imperfections" — like her weird cowlick or stubby feet — are cute rather than ugly
34. Showing interest in her job and hobbies, even when they aren't things that normally would intrigue you
