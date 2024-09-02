Many people say and believe men are not good at showing emotions like love. However, the contrary is the reality. Men and husbands show their love clearly and loudly through daily actions.

When he is deeply in love, almost everything he does is an expression of his feelings. Look closely and consistently and you will find so many ways a husband says, "I love you" without using any words.

Here are 9 ways husbands can show their wives genuine love — without saying a single word:

1. Listen effectively

Irene Miller via Shutterstock

Listen to the mundane details about her day. Listen to her discuss concerns, hopes, and fears. Give her a safe space to vent. Husbands can show love and intimacy without saying a word by engaging in meaningful physical touch, like holding hands or giving a warm hug.

Acts of service, such as doing chores or preparing a meal, demonstrate care and consideration. Spending quality time together, making eye contact, offering small gifts, and helping out when she seems stressed are powerful ways to express affection and support non-verbally. These actions can significantly strengthen the emotional connection, as demonstrated in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships.

— Erika Jordan, Love Coach / NLP Practitioner

Advertisement

2. Use touch

Hrecheniuk Oleksii via Shutterstock

Touch takes an extra effort, more than a spoken word across a room. It is a signal that the other person is important. A squeeze of a shoulder as he walks by, cupping her chin as he gives her a quick kiss goodbye, our touch can be more important than our words.

Touch means you're close enough to smell each other, a primary sense that can trigger positive cascading feelings. The Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Review explains how touch can produce oxytocin, a hormone known as the "bonding hormone," which leads to a moment of intimacy.

— Patricia O'Gormna, PhD, Psychologist, Speaker, Life Coach

Advertisement

3. Hold her hand

PeopleImages.com Yuri A via Shutterstock

Husbands who know the importance of touch also know the value of touching her in ways without a self-serving intent and let her know she's important.

— Jennifer S Hargrave, Managing Partner, Hargrave Family Law

Advertisement

4. Take her seriously

GaudiLab via Shutterstock

When you let them know that you take their feelings or needs seriously. A chronic complaint from women is that their husbands don't hear them.

If you want them to know that you care about them, check something off the "honey-do" list for them, change a behavior they've complained about, or otherwise let them know their voice and desires matter to you.

— Dr. Gloria Brame, Therapist

5. Put her photo on rotation

Chay_Tee via Shutterstock

Have you ever noticed a married man's phone or laptop screensaver? When he puts revolving photographs of his partner on his phone as his screensaver, you know it is a deep loving marriage!

— Aline P. Zoldbrod, Ph.D., Psychologist, Award-winning author

Advertisement

6. Mirror her behavior and body language

Zamrznuti Tonovi via Shutterstock

While some of us recognize this as an effective form of communication as well as a method to make someone more comfortable around us, many people will become so in tune with the person they are with they will subconsciously start duplicating gestures, positions, or postures, as supported by research on mimicry and its role in emotion communication.

If you find him touching your arm after you touch his, uncrossing his legs after you uncross yours, or leaning into you during a conversation after you lean into him, it's how men show love and show he is paying close attention to you, whether he realizes it or not.

— James Michael Sama, Award-winning Boston-based blogger

7. Organize a break just for her

La Famiglia via Shutterstock

You will remember when he thought ahead and planned a break for you. It could be as simple as a quiet bath with candles and a cup of tea all prepared for when you come in the door, or the treat of a morning to sleep in while the kids are taken care of, or a complete day to spend as you want — while he covers the bases.

— David McFadden, Marriage/Couples Counselor

Advertisement

8. Do a fair share of household chores

Prostock Studio via Shutterstock

If one of you is working outside of the home, it can be hard to strike a balance when deciding what that "fair share" is. But no matter what, you can be a better husband by doing more housework.

It's not fun, but it's part of life, and women tend to do a disproportionate amount of housework — even women who are the primary breadwinners! Resentment often builds because of this, and many wives are afraid to bring it up, fearing it will cause an argument.

Just remember, you live there, too. They're your messes (and your kids!) too. Your wife is not your employee, she's your partner and the love of your life. Treat her as such and don't assume she'll happily clean up after you.

— Eric Williams, Counselor/Therapist

9. Make her part of your inner circle

Monkey Business Images via Shutterstock

Folding you into his circle is more than just introducing you to his friends. A man who's dedicated to you and can see you in his future will make you part of his life because that's how men show love. If he's scheduling regular double dates with his coupled friends and inviting you to weekend hangouts with his friends, he wants you to stick around for a while.

— Diana Vilibert, Writer and Editor

In long-term relationships, we tend to fall into patterns and habits. The next thing you know you take your spouse for granted and no longer notice how much he shows up for you and your relationship every day.

Yet, the patterns and habits he has most likely developed from his deep love for you and all you do. So take a moment each day and look for how he shows his love without all those words getting in the way.

Will Curtis is a writer and editor for YourTango. He's been featured on the Good Men Project and taught English abroad for ten years.