Usually, Reddit is where I find my daily dose of hilarious and often inappropriate meme images. Recently, a friend pointed me toward a thread on Ask Reddit where couples shared the cutest and weirdest things that made them fall in love.

The whole thread is basically just one big love fest. Much like a unicorn, snuggling a narwhale surrounded by an entourage of bunnies and kittens.

But in a world where love is often cynical and relationships can turn from sweet into knife-throwing in 60 seconds, I thought it would be a good idea to remind you all that love really is the reason for the season.

So, here they are — the top five cutest and weirdest things that Redditers do when they're in love.

Here are 5 very weird things couples do when they're in love:

1. He thinks too much about X-Men

"Before we married, my husband and I were on a long car trip when I glanced over to see him smiling to himself. My heart melted thinking about how he was so happy to be there with me. Hoping for a romantic moment, I asked him: 'What are you thinking about?' His answer: 'Wolverine.'"

What's better than a nerd? A nerd in love with Wolverine.

2. He makes sweet little noises when he goes to sleep

"He makes cute little noises of contentment when he's trying to fall asleep. Also, if he hears me get up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, he will wait until I get back then grab me in a huge hug as soon as I lay down."

There is something so endearing about a sleepy hug and noises of contentment. It's like even subconsciously, they're deeply happy and in love. (Okay, now I'm dying from cuteness overload. I have to go punch something.)

3. He helped me enjoy peanut butter.

"I am a huge peanut butter fan and our youngest son had a life-threatening allergy to peanuts. Because of how extremely sensitive our son was, we had to remove all traces of all peanuts and tree nuts from our home, and we never dared to eat peanuts or tree nuts outside the home for fear of bringing traces home and causing another severe reaction."

"For Valentine's Day one year, my husband gave me a plastic disposable poncho, plastic gloves, travel toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, and a ton of peanut butter candy so I could go outside and eat all the peanut butter candy, clean up, throw everything away, and not worry about exposing our son. It probably sounds really ridiculous, but it was really thoughtful and sweet."

This might be one of the most thoughtful things I've ever heard of anyone doing, and it just proves that the best gifts are the simplest. So, husband, if you read this, I'd like a night alone with Law & Order and a bag of Doritos.

4. She lets me sleep in

"My wife wakes up before me in the morning, so she always throws a pillow on my head when she gets up so the lights don't bother me."

One person's kind gesture is another person's attempted homicide. Can I get an "awwww"?

5. He makes up cute little dances

"Hubby and I watch just a couple of television shows regularly, and he has created a silly, unique dance for the opening theme song for each one, which he performs without fail each time they come on. My job is to pretend to be horrified by the behavior, but in truth, I find it utterly charming. He's been doing this kind of thing for almost all of our 30 years together."

The best thing about this story is how this couple is in cahoots to make the other person happy. More marriages could use some goofy conspiracies. And congratulations on 30 years. That is amazing!

Lyz Lenz's writing has appeared in the Huffington Post, The Washington Post, the Columbia Journalism Review, The New York Times, Pacific Standard, and others. She lives in Iowa with her two kids and two cats and is a columnist for the Cedar Rapids Gazette.