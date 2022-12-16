Most long-term couples have logged enough time together to really let loose—and the results are admittedly weird sometimes.

You’ll probably relate to these, or perhaps you're a habitual offender.

Here are 5 common-but-weird things all long-term couples are guilty of doing:

1. You text each other from the other room because you’re too lazy to get up

Are there any pretzels left? You don’t know — but you will as soon as you shoot your kitchen-bound beau a text requesting an update on their status. You also need to know if there's any milk left in the fridge, even though it's 15 steps from where you're sitting on the couch. You need to keep your eyes glued to the T.V., if he loves you he would understand.

2. You forget each other’s first names

To you, he’s Pookie Bear, Baby, or Honey Bunny. So when someone suddenly asks you about "Adam," you might have to think for a minute. When you use these mushy nicknames over and over, they become real—and the best is when they're too strange to even tell your friends. The funnier and grosser you can make the nicknames, the better.

“Don’t ask how we got these nicknames, but we refer to each other as Boog and Wein,” says one 29-year-old reader. “They sound gross, but they really are terms of endearment!”

3. You groom each other

Gone are the days of spending hours perfectly prepping yourselves before a date.

Perhaps you shave his neck hair, or maybe he helps spread sunscreen on your back (and gives you a quick skin cancer screening while he's at it). We know it gets much worse than that, so we're just going to leave our examples on the less gross side for now. You know it's love when you've seen each other's body fluids.

Speaking of gross, though...

4. You go to the bathroom with the door open

Whenever you hear a loud jet stream of liquid hitting the toilet bowl, you know you're going to look up and see your sweetie smiling back through the door he's left ajar. Next level: Some couples even go No. 2 while their significant other polishes his or her pearly whites at the sink.

5. You shower together—and not have sex

“There comes a point where you get in a shower together simply to save time or water,” says one 27-year-old reader. “It’s not about sex. It’s about utility.”

