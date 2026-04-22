Happy wife, happy life? A study published in the Journal of Marriage and Family argues there’s a lot of truth to that saying, finding that the happier a wife is in her marriage, the better the relationship is likely to be, and the more secure her partner feels.

So, how can you actually tell when a woman is happy in her marriage, instead of performing for the sake of her kids or daydreaming about singleness constantly in the back of her mind? There are actually certain rare behaviors that are only found in happily married women.

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Here are 11 very rare behaviors only found in happily married women

1. They see action, not potential

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Instead of romanticizing a version of her partner from years ago or trying to give them the benefit of the doubt when they break a promise, women in the happiest marriages don’t look for potential. They expect their partners to show up on a daily basis in secure ways.

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Of course, that doesn’t mean they don’t give grace or acknowledge mistakes from a place of kindness, but they don’t confuse reality with romanticized versions of their own life. As a study published in the European Journal of Population explains, it’s this marital stability on a daily basis that actually predicts satisfaction and happiness.

2. They choose their partner every day

While love can feel like an experience or a feeling, it’s also a deliberate choice. To be in a happy marriage, you have to continuously choose your partner, day in and day out, with words of affirmation and support.

When you stop choosing a partner and start leaning into the comfort of stagnancy, that’s when feelings of disengagement reach the point of no return, from which hardly any couples succeed in coming back.

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3. They protect their alone time

While single people can certainly protect and enjoy time spent in their own company, married women have a unique opportunity to expand their joy by embracing their individuality. They get the best of both worlds, appreciating a healthy relationship with a partner and with themselves.

That’s part of why the happiest people are more likely to get married. They already have a foundation of self-love or joy on their own, so they don’t need another person to provide for them. They can seek a truly healthy partnership founded on mutually beneficial love that isn't inherently intertwined with their self-worth or importance.

4. They speak positively behind their partner’s back

While it’s easy to get swept up in a gossipy conversation with close friends or to overshare about relationship problems with people you trust, if a partner gets wind of these comments, it can cause more harm than good. So, yes, happy wives may seek support from others about their relationships, but they rarely speak negatively about them.

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If there is some point of tension in the relationship, they bring it up directly with their partner. They’d prefer to nip these issues directly, rather than feeding resentment and mistrust by spreading them in other relationships under the radar.

5. They appreciate the mundane things

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Big milestones and celebrations in a relationship are important, whether it’s celebrating an anniversary or having a deep conversation with a partner. However, the little things, like coffee together before work or small moments of intimacy, are what actually define a couple’s happiness and well-being.

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How they spend their days, and the intention they place in every small interaction, actually shape their life together. That’s how relationships and love last and stand the test of time. So, truly happy women in their marriages cultivate that joy by leaning into the mundane, even if it means offering a bit more intention with every passing moment.

6. They talk about everything and anything

Positive, healthy, intentional communication is the foundation of healthy marriages, and often predicts how satisfied partners will be with each other. Whether it’s conflict and minor inconveniences, big values, or small, intimate moments of love, a happy wife makes sure to talk about everything.

Even when they seem tense and uncomfortable, healthy communication allows room for healthy arguments that actually strengthen the stability of marriages and long-term relationships. So, they’re committed to practicing this kind of communication in every aspect of their lives.

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7. They keep things only for themselves

Much as alone time and quality time in a relationship go hand in hand, predicting satisfaction, there’s a lot of value in both sharing interests with your partner and keeping certain things for yourself. The happiest partners and wives find a delicate balance, reaping all the benefits of sharing hobbies, interests, and experiences, while also protecting their own individuality.

Yes, a positive relationship boosts a partner’s self-esteem, as a study published by the American Psychological Association explains, but carving out space to feed into personal self-esteem also cyclically helps the security and satisfaction of a long-term relationship.

8. They make decisions with another person in mind

People in the happiest marriages and relationships know that commitment actually rewires how they think and make decisions. Instead of focusing only on their own well-being, comfort, or futures, they’re not considering another person as a whole.

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Of course, some things should be empowering and just for you, but in a healthy marriage, considering a partner before making choices and decisions is simply a means of offering respect.

9. They always trust themselves

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In our culture, we’re not only becoming less trusting of the people around us. We’re also struggling to trust ourselves, from our personal judgment to our choices. However, the happiest people have a sense of self-trust that seriously adds value to their lives.

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They trust their gut instincts and follow their intuition. They don’t adopt self-doubt and take on the burden of regret. They exist on a foundation of trust that allows them to cling to peace, rather than worry. Happy married women share that sense of trust in an actionable way.

They lean into things that make them feel good. They trust they’ve made the right decision in their relationships, and that trust eases influence for the better. They trust that they’re on the right track, allowing them to slow down and appreciate what’s right in front of them instead of wishing for more.

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10. They let their partner hold their pain

While it might seem odd, a study published in the Journal of Family Psychology found that women feel happier and more secure in their relationships when their partners feel and hold their pain. They feel seen when their partner truly knows what they’re struggling with and going through, even if it means they also have to practice offering support and expressing emotions in return.

Of course, it’s not shocking. Most humans are constantly looking for relationships and interactions where they can feel seen and heard. The difference with these married women is that they’re cultivating a routine and balance with another person that’s influenced by more than just words.

11. They’re intentional with money

While money seems relatively disconnected from marital happiness in our culture, the truth is that finances often shape how long-term marriages function. One study published in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences found that partners who perceive their spouses as savers experience better relationship satisfaction.

Happily married women are likely not shaping their spending around their husbands' perspectives and opinions, but they are probably being more intentional with money for the relationship's welfare.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.