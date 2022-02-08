What Each Day Of Valentine Week Means + 10 Propose Day Quotes To Send Your Love

If you love all things Valentine's Day, you'll be beyond excited to know that in some places in this world, not only is February 14 special, but the entire week ahead is dedicated to romantic displays and expressions of affection.

The romantics of India, Nepal and Bangladesh, for example, celebrate seven days of love known as Valentine Week.

List of Valentine Week Days in 2021

1. Rose Day: Sunday, February 7, 2021

2. Propose Day: Monday, February 8, 2021

3. Chocolate Day: Tuesday, February 9, 2021

4. Teddy Day: Wednesday, February 10, 2021

5. Promise Day: Thursday, February 11, 2021

6. Hug Day: Friday, February 12, 2021

7. Kiss Day: Saturday, February 13, 2021

8. Valentine's Day: Sunday, February 14, 2021

What happens on each day of Valentine Week?

Rose Day

On Rose Day, February 7, people give yellow, red or pink roses to their loved ones.

Propose Day

The second day of Valentine Week is a day on which it is encouraged to express your love by proposing marriage to your girlfriend or boyfriend. That's right, love floats in the atmosphere and ignites everyone's hearts! Swoon.

Chocolate Day: February 9

This day is intended to spread love and happiness via the gift of chocolate.

Teddy Day: February 10

As you may have guessed, on Teddy Day, people give teddy bears of all sizes as gifts to those they love.

Promise Day: February 11

On Promise Day, people not only make special new promises to their love, but they make good on any promises they have not yet fulfilled.

Hug Day: February 12

On hug day, hugs are given to envelope those who are special to you in love and warmth.

Kiss Day: February 13

It's not uncommon for kissing to fall by the wayside for couples who have been together a long time. On Kiss Day, this show of intimacy and affection becomes a special and meaningful priority.

Valentine's Day: February 14

Valentine's Day is celebrated in number ways around the world, but perhaps most commonly by exchanging gifts, sending love notes, and putting time aside to spend with your partner.

If you want to join in the fun and celebrate Propose Day, you don't need to rely on any one else's ideas. You can just go with your authentic feelings for your loved one, and express your love your way. That said, some inspiring love quotes may make it easier if you're not quite sure what to say.

Just like any other day of the year, Propose Day shouldn't require finding the perfect rose, gift or sayings for you to go ahead and propose to your mate. It's all about your true, intense feelings of love and passion.

Here are 10 love quotes you can use as inspiration for your Propose Day proposal to your one true love on February 8, 2020 — rose in hand.

10 Quotes For Propose Day

1. “The course of true love never did run smooth.” — William Shakespeare

2. “Rare as is true love, true friendship is rarer.” — Jean de La Fontaine

3. “True love stories never have endings.” — Richard Bach

4. “Nothing can bring a real sense of security into the home except true love.” — Billy Graham

5. “True love doesn’t come to you, it has to be inside you.” — Julia Roberts

6. “True love cannot be found where it does not exist, nor can it be denied where it does.” — Torquato Tasso

7. “Life is a game and true love is a trophy.” — Rufus Wainwright

8. “To good and true love fear is forever affixed.” — Francois Rabelais

9. “True love is selfless. It is prepared to sacrifice.” — Sadhu Vaswani

10. “True love bears all, ensures all and triumphs!” — Dada Vaswann

Good luck... and Happy Propose Day!

