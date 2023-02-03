11 Valentine's Gift Ideas For You, Your Partner And Your Neighbor Down The Block

Valentine's Day is coming and you know where I'll be? I'll be in my comfiest pajamas snacking on popcorn and cheese puffs while watching "Harry Potter" until I fall asleep.

But what if that could change? There are plenty of ways to treat yourself, whether you are single, hanging with friends, or actually have a special someone to spend it with.

And what better way to celebrate than to give (and receive) gifts?

We have compiled a list of some of the best Valentine's gifts for anyone you wish to make feel special... including yourself (we see you). I may be snuggling on the couch with a new toy, but what will you be doing?

11 Best Valentine’s Gifts For Yourself (And Others)

1. Sama Delights Handmade Chocolates

Sama Delights offers delicate handcrafted chocolate creations guided by an international palate that celebrates distinctive flavors from around the world – from the Americas to Africa to the Middle East to Europe to Asia.

Sama Delights was launched with a simple vision: to provide an exquisite and unique chocolate experience for their customers that is based on a marriage of traditions. They set themselves to continuously surpass the expectations of their clients, who inspire them every day. Their distinctive chocolates are well-known and loved by clients.

Sama Delights takes pride in its international experience that sources fresh, high-quality ingredients and their excellent customer service.

Sama Delights is based in Monterey, California providing delivery options. Their exquisite chocolates are also available to ship nationwide.

SHOP NOW

2. The NoteCube

The ultimate Valentine's gift should make people feel loved and appreciated — NoteCube will do just that.

NoteCube makes it incredibly easy to list all the reasons why you love someone. All you have to do is just select 10-20 of your loved ones' best qualities and watch the magic happen! You can even add photos to each note (for free).

This gift is more thoughtful than chocolates and lasts longer than flowers. NoteCube is a game-changer.

Use discount code: vdaytango for 20% off + free shipping worldwide.

SHOP NOW

3. Aspen Green Bliss Gummies

All you need is love, but some mocktails and edibles with your Galentines never hurt.

Aspen Green's Bliss Organic Full Spectrum CBD & THC Gummies are agave-sweetened goodness in one bite. Simply add a few drops of Aspen Green's Bliss Full Spectrum CBD+CBDV Oil to give your mocktail a tropical flavor boost.

Blended with wellness-boosting botanicals, these products promote a state of euphoria while evoking feelings of elation, joy, and peace.

Use discount code VDAY20 for 20% Off + Free Shipping.

SHOP NOW

4. Blue Nile Valentine’s Day Jewelry Gifts

Make her smile this Valentine's with a gift she’ll definitely love. Love shines bright, dazzles, and delights. Find the perfect Valentine’s gift with up to 50% off and free expedited shipping at Blue Nile.

Save up to 50% on hundreds of high-quality jewelry pieces that capture what's in your heart. Enjoy up to 50% off on select earrings, bracelets, rings, and necklaces your partner will adore while supplies last.

Blue Nile believes love stories are best celebrated with sparkle, so commemorate yours by surprising your partner with the perfect piece.

Use code VDAY23 for up to 50% off plus free expedited shipping.

SHOP NOW

5. Leonor Greyl Paris Gift Set

Take your loved one on a “tropical holiday" this Valentine’s Day with this gift set from Leonor Greyl Paris. The gift set includes Huile de Magnolia Face and Body Oil, an intoxicatingly scented beauty treatment oil for the entire body that soothes skin, prolongs your tan, and also works beautifully as a massage oil. It’s enriched with organic jojoba, hazelnut, and sunflower seed oils for a boost of vitamins C, B, E, omegas, and antioxidants. Paired with the Magnolias Forever scented candle, both products are infused with a sensuous and sweet magnolia fragrance with notes of spiced citrus.

Use code LGLOVE to receive a free gift with your order. Hurry, because the code is only valid through 2/28/23.

SHOP NOW

6. Tub Therapy's The Wingwoman

The perfect way to celebrate your favorite gals this Galentine's Day is to give them something that was named after them. An ode to the female ally, The Wingwoman is a clear, greaseless, topical pain relieving gel roller designed to ease joint pain, sore muscle aches, minor body aches, and arthritis.

It contains an incredibly potent cannabidiol hemp extract (2500 MG), a high percentage of menthol (3.5%), plus a unique combination of herbs for effective relief. It’s guaranteed to make Galentine’s Day (and beyond) pain-free and fabulous for anyone in your circle who loves to hit the tennis courts, plan a great adventure, or is just someone who struggles with daily discomforts.

Get 15% off with code BESTIE15, plus a free CBD bath bomb with your order from today until 2/23/23.

SHOP NOW

7. Fun Factory Paired for Pleasure Set

Fun Factory is a heritage sex toy brand based out of Bremen, Germany, and Los Angeles. Since 1996, they've made toys that have reshaped the industry with a focus on the highest quality engineering, 100% body-safe materials, responsible manufacturing and labor practices, and designs that inspire exploration, play, and downright dirty fun.

Fun Factory's Ride & Vibe Paired for Pleasure set was carefully handpicked to help users expand their play and deepen their orgasms. Its bold, bright packaging makes the set ultra-giftable, and the games inside inspire hot new play ideas, whether you’re solo or with a partner. Plus, the special pricing makes the toys more accessible than ever.

Fun Factory is having a Valentine's Day sale! The sale will run from 02.01.23 - 02.14.23 and will offer 20% off on toys and lube!* Don't miss out.

*Discount of 20% does not apply to bundles, gift cards, kits, Liberator, SpareParts, and Seagrape Apothecary products. While supplies last. Cannot be combined with other offers.

SHOP NOW

8. Bloomi Vibe Bundle

Founded by Latina sexologist Rebecca Alvarez Story, Bloomi offers a collection of plant-based intimate health and sexual wellness essentials including lubricants, oils, intimate skin wash, moisturizers, and vibrators.

The Bloomi Vibe Bundle includes the brand’s complete range of versatile pleasure toys: the Indulge Double-Sided Vibrator for internal pleasure, the Massage Clitoral and Body Vibrator for all-over stimulation, and the Play Mini Vibrator for more focused stimulation.

Compatible with water-based lubricants, all of the Bloomi vibes are waterproof, rechargeable, and made from medical-grade silicon. Soft to the touch, the vibes all come with three vibration intensities and a safe mode for discrete traveling.

Receive an automatic 10% off until 2/15/23, no code needed!

SHOP NOW

9. AlphaPals Plush Letters

Spread the love For Valentine's day this season with Alphapals. Spelling out a loved one's name makes for a special personalized gift to give, and the embroidered smiley face on the plush letters lets them know you love them.

Perfect for adults and kids alike, these cute plush alphabet letters make a unique gift your loved ones can cherish for years to come.

SHOP NOW

10. Amour Prints Custom Song Lyrics Canvas

The personalized gifts company — song lyrics on canvas — perfect for a personalized wedding gift, first anniversary, second anniversary, fifth-anniversary gift, Valentine's Day gift, and so on.

Whether it is your wedding anniversary or you just want to surprise your partner, you can create the perfect personalized song lyric art.

Here are some ideas for what to put on your customized canvas:

Lyrics to your couple song

Your names

Wedding date

Date you started dating

Date of your first kiss

First dance song from your wedding

First song you bonded over

A song that got you both through a hard time

Plus, Amour Prints is a women-owned business based in California that offers fast shipping and 24/7 customer service.

Receive up to 65% off on all orders, plus get an additional 10% off with discount code VDAY23.

SHOP NOW

11. Roy Jewels

Take the "first step" with Roy Jewels. Nothing exemplifies the permanence of your relationship like Valentine’s Day, and nothing is more permanent than your own custom-made, special-order jewelry by Roy Jewels.

This Valentine’s Day, take the first step and collaborate with your own private jeweler to design a custom-made jewelry piece.

Instantly double the value of the special order piece you create. Treat yourself and your significant other. Design your piece together. Take the first of many steps — together.

YourTango readers get an exclusive 50% off of any special order gift card. Use the discount code THEFIRSTSTEP at checkout.

SHOP NOW

All photos provided by Alchemy Advertising

—Sponsored by Alchemy Advertising

Alchemy specializes in showcasing their favorite beauty, lifestyle and wellness brands in fun, engaging roundups and gift guides. Alchemy is always on the lookout for new, exciting products to share with readers.