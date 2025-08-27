If Two People Love Each Other From The Core Of Their Soul, They'll Do These 3 Things On A Regular Basis

When love runs deeper than the surface, it transforms into something extraordinary. Soul-deep love isn't just a feeling. It's a way of being with another person that shapes how we show up in the world together.

It lives in the quiet consistencies and gentle rhythms that two people create when they're truly committed to nurturing what they've found in each other. Real love has its own language. It speaks through actions that become as natural as breathing, habits that feel less like effort and more like coming home.

When two souls recognize each other at this level, they don't just fall into patterns of behavior; they choose them, again and again, creating a foundation strong enough to weather any storm. There are three effective qualities that need to be present and visible for a good relationship to last.

If two people love each other from the core of their souls, they'll do these three things on a regular basis:

1. Admire each other

If you're going to share a major part of your life with another person, the other person must have some lasting qualities that you truly admire. It's less important what exactly these admirable qualities are. If the admiration is genuine, it will show in your attitude towards them.

They will feel admired. Feeling admired feels great. They will want to stick around. Deep admiration reflects a high level of intimacy, which is a core aspect of the triangular theory of love, alongside passion and commitment. Research has found that admiration demonstrates a close emotional bond where partners appreciate and value each other's qualities.

2. Respect each other

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

When you truly respect another person, you will care about their opinions, likes and dislikes, dreams and hopes for the future. You will not put them down. You will not belittle, criticize, or blame them. You will treat them well.

As a result, they will feel treated well. Feeling treated well feels great. They will want to stick around. Mutual respect is a fundamental aspect of deeply loving relationships, as it demonstrates that individuals value each other's worth, feelings, and individuality, fostering security and support.

A 2020 study explained that this deep regard translates into actions like listening, empathy, and encouraging each other's pursuits, distinguishing a profound, lasting love from mere liking or infatuation.

3. Trust each other

When you fully trust another person, you won’t feel the need to question the truthfulness of what they are saying or make guesses as to whether your relationship is going well.

You won’t be afraid of telling them your inner secrets, and you won’t fear that your partner will cheat on you when you are not around. Your trust will show up in your attitude towards the other person.

Deep trust creates a sense of emotional safety, enabling partners to share their innermost thoughts, dreams, and fears without judgment. Research has concluded that this profound vulnerability is a hallmark of deep love, showing a desire for genuine connection and understanding.

As a result, they will feel trusted. Feeling trusted feels great. They will want to stick around.

Berit “Brit” Brogaard, D.M.Sci., Ph.D., is a professor of philosophy and Director of the Brogaard Lab for Multisensory Research at the University of Miami. Her work has been featured on MSNBC, Daily Mail, TIME, Psychology Today, and ABC News.