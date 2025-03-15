9 Traits That Separate Truly Genuine Men From Those Faking It To Get What They Want

When it comes to women, men will often do a lot of crazy things to show they’re interested. They may get nervous and talk excessively on a date. They might try to make the whole “blasting music from a stereo at 3 AM until the cops get called” thing. They might even go a bit nuts and overshare.

However, most men aren’t like this. They’re subtler when they show their interest.

The problem with people like me and many other people out there is that most of the time, the tiny little indicators of interest never really seem to get noticed. Truthfully, there are plenty of things that men will do just a smidgen differently when they’re around a woman they like.

If you're looking for clues on how to tell if a man is truly genuine in his interest or is just faking to get what he wants, the following are good examples of the little things men do differently when they’re truly sincere in their attraction to you.

Here are the traits that separate truly genuine men from those who are faking it:

1. Genuine men talk differently

Studies show that men who are interested in a woman will talk in a higher pitched voice than if they were just talking to a male friend or a woman they don’t see as attractive. It’s not certain why this happens, but it could be a sign that they’re “softening up” their personality so that they are less threatening.

2. Genuine men show self-deprecating humor

Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

Do you know how men tend to joke about being “so lame” around women? Yeah, that’s often because they don’t know what to say to a woman they like without sounding lame — and that’s kinda cute if you think about it.

According to a study published in the Journal of Loss and Trauma, many people cope with traumatic experiences and grief with self-deprecating humor. While it’s occasionally uncomfortable for other people or even bonding for people with shared trauma, the ability to make light of dark subjects, situations, or even personal struggles is one of the common signs of a man who has been through a lot in life, according to research.

3. Genuine men might fish for compliments

You’d be shocked at how many men do this when they’re around the women they like. Part of it is that they do need validation, the other part might be because they want to get some kind of indicator that you won’t bite off their heads.

4. Genuine men take their time

Don’t ask why, but other studies also showed men who want to get a woman's interest will walk slower than men who are not into women. Go figure.

5. Genuine men take risks

Studies show that men who are near beautiful women are way more likely to take risks than men who are near other men. The reason why is that it makes their testosterone surge.

6. Genuine men don't ogle other women

Look, I’m just going to say that there are men out there who only value women as people if they are interested in them or are being paid by them. If you notice him ignoring other women when they address him, then, well... you might have caught a jerk’s attention.

7. Genuine men are respectful and exhibit good behavior

Part of how to tell if a man likes you may include him changing his behavior. This is because men tend to know that acting like a tool will not get you anyone. That’s why they will put their best foot forward with women they like and why they might be acting like they just graduated from etiquette school.

8. Genuine men want to get to know you

Inside Creative House / Shutterstock

Men who like you will try to chat you up about topics you like as an icebreaker. This wholesome approach is one of the oldest and best ways that men tend to put the moves on women. If you notice a pretty heavy attempt to get to know you, it could be that he’s interested in you — or just friendly, if he’s that way with everyone.

9. Genuine men might brag a little as a means to woo you

Men often feel a need to show that they have something to bring to the table other than their potential six-pack, especially if they see a woman they want long-term. If you hear them talking about their careers a lot or showing you their newest mixtape, that could be how they try to woo you.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, New Theory Magazine, and others.