Husbands Who Are Truly Obsessed With Their Wives Display These 11 Doting Traits
How he's showing he loves you with more than just words.
It's not every day that you find your perfect person, so when you do, you want to make sure you never lose them. There are certain qualities you should look for in a life partner, but there are also doting signs that a husband is obsessed with their wife and that you chose your spouse well.
Husbands who are obsessed with their wives display these doting traits:
1. He wants her to be happy
He or she puts your happiness above theirs — not because that's what you require but solely because they want to. Seeing you smile fills their heart up just as much as seeing you sad breaks them.
They want to give you everything you deserve and not just in terms of material possessions. It means that they try their best to be the partner that you want and need.
2. He never makes her question his loyalty
Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock
Cheating has never been and won't be an issue of concern. They don't want to break your trust, but it's not always about doing the right thing. Fidelity isn't a struggle for them because they have zero interest in being with anybody else. Your significant other is fully committed to you, and you don't have to question it.
Husbands who are less likely to be tempted by other people typically demonstrate high levels of commitment to their partners, quickly disengage their attention from attractive alternatives, actively devalue the attractiveness of potential partners, and have strong perceptions of their partner's responsibility.
A 2022 study found that this is often achieved through a strategy called perspective-taking, where they actively consider their partner's feelings in a situation with potential temptations.
3. He wants to fix problems in the relationship, not ignore them
He or she doesn't ask if you guys can discuss it later or try to brush things off. It's important to them to keep your relationship in the best shape.
So if there is a problem, they want to address and resolve it healthily. They only want the best for your relationship, which means they'd rather understand the issue than let it get worse.
4. He's not afraid to challenge her opinions
As much as your SO loves seeing you happy, they still know when to speak up and challenge your opinions. They don't let things go for the sake of avoiding a fight, but they do know when things aren't worth getting angry over. They are protective of you and want the best for you, so they vocalize concerns when necessary.
According to a 2017 study, when a husband respectfully challenges your opinions, it can have positive benefits for a relationship. It can foster intellectual stimulation, promote a more profound understanding of each other's perspectives, and potentially lead to more well-rounded decision-making, as long as the challenges are delivered constructively and with respect for your feelings.
5. He does everything he can to cheer her up
Your partner knows exactly which cat videos will make you crack a smile and will grab your favorite snacks on the way home before you even ask. They hate seeing you upset and are willing to go to great lengths to bring your mood back up.
6. He values her friendship above all else
Intimacy is an important part of a relationship, but it's not the only thing on their mind. You consider each other best friends and they love that friendship over physical attraction is the foundation of you two.
But it's not to say that they're afraid to show you that they want you. They cherish intimacy equally. When a husband values his wife's friendship, it significantly enhances the overall quality of their marriage by fostering deeper intimacy, emotional resilience, and long-term satisfaction.
A 2023 study concluded that it also acts as a strong foundation for weathering challenges and promotes mutual respect and understanding; prioritizing friendship within a marriage can lead to greater happiness and stability for both partners.
7. He genuinely wants to hang out with her friends
They don't mind hanging out with your friends or family and even want to spend time with them. It's not necessarily because they love hanging out with them (though that could be the reason, too!), it's that they enjoy learning more about the people who have made you you. They love seeing you in your element and seeing the company you surround yourself with.
8. He includes her in all future plans
Yuri A / Shutterstock
They start most conversations with "we." They want every new experience and milestone with you by their side and can't envision a future without you in it. He or she gets excited about what's ahead for both of you.
Husbands talking about their future together signifies a deep level of commitment, builds trust, fosters intimacy, and creates a sense of security within the relationship. Research from The Gottman Institute explained that it demonstrates a willingness to envision and actively plan for a shared life, ultimately strengthening the bond between partners.
9. He celebrates her wins like his own
Your significant other is your biggest cheerleader, and when you accomplish something, they feel just as proud as if they had done it themselves. They provide all the support you need and genuinely want to see you succeed whether it's in your career or interests. Every victory is worth celebrating.
10. He loves talking about her
Their own friends are almost sick of hearing about you at this point. Your partner finds ways to bring you up in a conversation and glows when speaking of you. They don't do it to show you off like a prize; it's about being proud to be yours and adoring the heck out of you.
A husband frequently expressing positive feelings about you by talking about you lovingly indicates a strong emotional connection, boosts your self-esteem, enhances feelings of security and belonging, and can contribute to overall relationship satisfaction by signifying deep appreciation and commitment.
A 2022 study concluded that while positive affirmations are meaningful, maintaining open and honest communication about concerns is crucial for a healthy relationship.
11. He makes her feel extraordinarily loved
Your partner doesn't only tell you that he or she loves you, they show you. They know that loving you means constantly working on the relationship and never settling, drying your tears when you're sad, taking care of you when you're sick, and making you laugh until you cry. You just know that they're not going anywhere.
Nicole Yi is a former associate editor at PopSugar. She oversees, writes, and plans all copy and content across channels for her company, an exciting e-commerce brand called Verishop.