4 Tiny Ways To Express Your Love To A Woman So She Really Feels It

How to show love before you say love.
By Gia Scaringi
Last updated on Mar 27, 2024
Photo: Rido | Canva
Finding ways to express your love is something most people wish they could do. But, if you aren’t creative enough to come up with something on your own, it can be hard. You don't need big declarations of love to make someone happy. Thanks to the internet, there is no shortage of ideas on how to improve romance in your relationship, even if you’re not the romantic type. We have compiled a list of 4 ways how to tell your girlfriend you love her and sweep her off her feet.
Here are 4 little ways to express love to a woman so she feels it:
1. Be interested in what she has to say
One of the best ways to tell someone you love them is by genuinely showing an interest in their everyday lives. Ask your girlfriend all about her day and listen to her. Listening to someone is one of the best ways to get to know a person and why wouldn’t you want to learn more about the person you care so deeply about?
2. Surprise her with things she likes
If you already have point one down, this next tip can help you understand what your next step can be. The woman you love has at least one thing she wants — be it the latest makeup, a trip somewhere, or even just something as simple as spending more time with you. Try to know what it is she wants and you can surprise her with something that she will surely be ecstatic for.
3. Write her letters
As old school as this might sound, it is probably one of the most romantic things to receive a message from the person you love. Write cute paragraphs for her about how much she means to you and she will love you for it. If you aren’t too creative or you're not very good with words, there are places on the internet that will help you find cute paragraphs for her. Pick something that resonates with what you feel and you will have the perfect gift to give her.
4. Simply let her know
Those 3 words can go a long way in showing someone how much you love them. If you mean it, say it. If you feel it, say it. Saying it out loud to them is one of the best ways you can let someone know how much they truly mean to you. Romance doesn’t have to be hard, we just make it that way by overthinking things and not taking enough action.
