Love letters are not a thing of the past. In fact, a lot of people end up writing them to people they care about. Among my guy friends, love letters are one of their favorite things to get from the ladies because they can hold onto them and read them over and over again.

Writing a good love letter, though, isn’t always easy. Even writers like me need some inspiration from time to time. As a result, I decided to ask men what the best lines from the love letters they’d gotten were. Check out what their exes had to say.

Here 13 men share the best lines from their ex-girlfriends' love letters:

1. “Even though you don’t see yourself this way, I see you as a hero. You saved me from myself.”

This man says that this was from his ex who he helped overcome a heroin addiction. Yeah, that’s pretty heroic.

2. “I really like your butt.”

Well, it’s short and sweet.

3. “If only you knew how much I love you. I really wish you’d see the way I see you.”

According to him, he suffers from low self-esteem. His ex wrote this to try to help him gain confidence.

4. “You’re an incredible lover and can make me orgasm like no one else can.”

This is pretty self-explanatory.

5. “Bro, I love you.”

Also pretty explanatory. I mean, who doesn’t like being told that they are loved by someone that they are dating?

6. “I don’t know if we’ll end up together. I can never tell what the future will hold. However, I do know that you’ll always have a piece of my heart. You’re that important to me.”

This man explained that this letter was given to him months before a breakup. He said it actually helped him get over her in a gentle way.

7. “Even though I’m taller than you, I look up to you.”

This dude is short. This made him feel tall, I guess. Either way, he always reads this when he wants to feel great despite the relationship being done.

8. “We can create something together. We can create a world where we are okay. We may not have money, but we’re still rich when we have each other.”

He just lost his job when his ex gave him this. It made him cry upon reading it. He said, “That’s when I knew she’d always be in my court.”

9. “That night when you first picked me up at the bar changed my life. I’m different now, because of you.”

Most guys want to hear that they are a game-changer for a girl. This is a great example of it.

10. “I know that things might not be perfect right now, but having you in my life means the world to me.”

This man said that the ex who wrote this died of cancer shortly after. He says it still means the world to him that she felt that strongly about him.

11. “I really didn’t know whether I should buy you flowers or not. I didn’t know if you’d feel like a wuss over it. But, like, pretend this letter is flowers if you wanted them.”

I’m not sure what I’m more puzzled by with this one: the fact that she wrote “like,” or the fact that this is the best line he’s gotten in a letter from an ex. Poor guy.

12. “I really can’t do this. Sorry.”

According to him, the only letter he’s gotten is a breakup letter. However, he was happy to have her out of his life, which is why this is the best line in it.

13. “Your ex was a fool.”

He was still getting over his ex when his crush sent him this. They’re now dating!

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, New Theory Magazine, and others.