13 Tiny Things Every Independent Woman Must Know To Find A Fantastic Partner

By R. Yosef
Last updated on Apr 04, 2024
Photo: pitchwayz, ArtHouse Studio | Canva
I'd like to believe that I am the epitome of a strong and independent woman. I fought my way through a male-dominated music industry and became an executive and department head at 23. I owned my own home by 24. I have never needed or borrowed from anyone in my life — not even my parents. At 30, I battled through cancer, and now I am creating a completely new life and career for myself.
Does feminism mean that these women could no longer allow a man to be strong? Does it mean that they couldn't allow themselves to ever be vulnerable? Why can't we have it go both ways? We can be strong, giving, supportive, and vulnerable. But to have it all, we must have balance in our life. If you're a strong and independent woman, you can have love in your life without losing yourself as long as you know and understand the following things.
Here are 13 things every independent woman must know to find a fantastic partner:
1. Attracting a strong man doesn't mean dumbing yourself down because the right man will not be scared away by your brain
Don't make yourself smaller to attract a guy.
2. Ditching your list doesn’t mean lowering your standards
No partner will meet any kind of list of requirements you have, but that doesn't mean you should settle either. The most important characteristics in a man can't be found in a minimum height or salary.
3. Being vulnerable doesn't mean you're weak
It just means you're open and honest with your heart.
4. Being confident in who you are will allow him the space to be who he is
Men want to be providers and protectors, so let them be.
5. Letting him hold the door for you is not a sign that you are lesser than him, it's a sign of respect
Chivalry isn't dead.
6. You don't need him, but you want him and you're not afraid to tell him
You can live without him, but you choose not to.
7. Having your own money doesn't mean you can't receive when you want to give
Let him take you out and spoil you.
8. Allowing him to take responsibility for you doesn't mean you are not responsible for yourself
Letting someone take care of you is not a sign of weakness.
9. Being an equal doesn't mean tearing him down
You don't have to make him feel smaller to make yourself feel bigger.
10. Accepting love into your life doesn't take away from who you are
You can be in love and still be the independent baddie you are.
11. Wanting to spend time with someone doesn't make you dependent
It's healthy to want to see your partner.
12. Supporting his career doesn't make your career any less important
Support your partner in his career endeavors; it doesn't take away from all the success you have.
13. You don't have to abandon your feminist ideals to be a lady
You can be a feminist and still be in a healthy relationship with a man.
Ravid Yosef is a dating and relationship coach. She is an established advice column writer, Certified NLP Practitioner, and Award-winning marketer.