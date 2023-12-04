12 Signs Someone Will Make An Amazing Life Partner, According To A Psychologist

Their actions will tell you everything, if you know what to look for.
By Margot Brown
Last updated on Dec 04, 2023
Photo: Jahaziel Esqueche | Unsplash
How can you know whether the person you've been seeing for a while will be a great life partner?
It's quite a conundrum, especially when you don't know whether they're as serious about you as you are about them.
The good news: This short-but-unsure period in a new-ish relationship can be an opportunity to know what you want in a partner without being forced to shape it around the person you're seeing.
To help you out, I'm sharing twelve signs of someone who is potentially a fantastic partner-in-the-making — and a few clues that they may feel the same about you.
12 signs someone will be a good life partner (& may feel the same about you!)
1. You've known each other for a while.
Things are clicking between you, and neither of you can get enough of each other. It seems like you’ve known each other for a long time, and they are interested in the vibrant woman you are. This is a good sign!
When your forever person wants to know everything about your intellect, creativity, and passion for life, and they actively try to discover the deeper parts of your personality, it's a sign they are hooked on you.
2. They bring out the best in you.
No matter where you are in the relationship, when second guess your gut, you undo all of the positive energy between you.
But when you’re with them, you feel good and don't get stuck in your head often. You like how they make you feel, and you like how you show up in the relationship when you’re with them.
Photo: Dusan Petkovic via Shutterstock
3. They stay in communication with you.
Even when things in your relationship need to be discussed, you find them listening and really "getting you" and what you say. They would never give you the silent treatment if they were upset or angry instead, they choose to talk things out with you openly and directly.
There’s nothing to read between the lines with this lovely human because each of you is transparent with the other. You know where they're coming from, and you feel comfortable enough to let them know the same, which makes it much easier to just "be" in your relationship.
This is why things seem to keep getting better between you two. So, stop doubting and trust what you see, what you hear, and how you feel.
4. Their body language speaks loudly.
Even if you're dating the silent type, you can tell how a lover feels about you by paying attention to their body language cues.
Whether they initiate a secret smile between the two of you across a crowded bar, reach out to hold your hand in the car, or hang out in the kitchen talking while you cook, these subtle actions can tell you what their mouth hasn't said yet: They're falling in love with you.
5. They are thoughtful and generous with you.
While they might not shower you with romantic gestures like roses and candy, they step up where it matters and remember the little things without you having to ask.
Maybe they bought your favorite power bars because they noticed you were out, or the time they spontaneously cooked dinner from leftovers because they knew you had been working long hours and couldn't stop to get something to eat.
These aren't signs that they are trying to impress you; rather, these thoughtful gestures show that they're thinking about how you feel and what your day-to-day life is like from your perspective, which means they are being the attentive and loving partner you deserve.
6. You feel a genuine connection between you.
When you feel it, they feel it, too. You've been able to find common ground together and build upon it to create a special bond.
That's why, when you’re together, you can be your wacky, awesome self — and they accept you (and are falling for you!) just how you are, without any judgment.
7. They keep you in the front of their mind — and make sure you know it.
When they are at work, out spending time with their friends, or simply anywhere else without you, they text you during a free moment to let you know they are thinking of you.
When someone can't keep you out of their head, that's a sign they are falling in love with you.
8. They are your lover and your best friend.
They are your favorite person to be around, and you're their favorite, too!
Before them, you didn't know it was possible to have so much fun with someone and still have such strong love feelings. Maybe they make you laugh with their amazing sense of humor, or their carefree attitude puts you at ease.
They make you light up, and you enjoy spending time together. Whether it's a romantic date night out or simply running errands together, everything is better when you're together.
Photo: yurakrasil via Shutterstock
9. Their values are similar to yours.
While you might have different tastes in the little things, like a favorite soundtrack or preferred type of cuisine, you both have the same top three core values in life.
Whether it's education, money, kids, career, family, politics, or charities, you two agree which three are the most important, even if you rank them differently.
Once you identify that you're on the same page about your common core values, falling in love becomes a natural next step that leads you down the path to increased synchronicity and synergy in your relationship.
10. They support your dreams, and you support theirs.
Whether you both have a career or one of you is in transition with school, getting a promotion, or changing jobs, they manage the relationship and support you when you can’t be together due to responsibilities and commitments.
If so, that’s a sacrifice that proves their love.
It may not feel good at the moment because you miss each other, but in the long haul, their flexibility and support of your dreams show that you’re committed to each other and have each other’s backs.
11. Your pillow talk is deep.
Do you love to hold each other when talking about the future? Do you both treasure the moments you look into each other's eyes and feel connected?
When the cozy parts of intimacy are as important and enticing as the others, you know what you two have together is real.
12. They make you feel good.
A person falling in love will be very giving to you in their sweet way.
They listen attentively and comment on your opinion. They give you their time and energy when something is upsetting to you. They'll be ready with a hug whenever you need it.
They have a way of making everything better and affirming their love by showing up for you in the way you need. This is a good sign they are falling in love with you, even if they haven't said "I love you" just yet.
Margot Brown, LMFT, PsyD, is the author of Kickstart Your Relationship Now! Move On Or Move Out, a guide for communication between couples.