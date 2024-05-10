6 Tiny Relationship Habits Of Couples In Most Enviable Marriages

Marriage is more like a marathon than a sprint, but some habits can help couples overcome the roughest terrain. When you first got married, you were most likely at the receiving end of various marriage advice from other couples. However, some relationship advice is so simple that people often forget about it!

A good marriage is not perfect. You and your spouse will go through various relationship problems and issues as individuals and as a couple. Just like everything great in this life, healthy relationships don't just happen overnight. A good marriage takes two dedicated people who decide to invest the time and energy to make it happen!

Here are 6 relationship habits of couples in the most enviable marriages:

1. They hold hands often

Don’t ever underestimate this quiet little PDA. Your skin remembers and archives both positive and negative touch. This is a great way to deposit more love into your merrymaking memory bank.

2. They notice the good stuff

I tell couples in my Marriage Repair Workshop that they need to be strength detectives in their marriage. If you want a great relationship as a happy couple, you need to search for and amplify all the good stuff. When conflict arises, it often obscures all the things you love about your partner. Be on the lookout for the things you appreciate, and be sure you communicate them to your partner.

3. They aren't afraid of a good fight

Wise couples know that fights are part of the landscape of any great marriage. These couples don’t avoid conflict. They stay engaged even when it gets messy. The key is to develop the tools to resolve the conflict healthily. When you have these tools, there’s no need to run from conflict because you know that conflict can help you grow closer together. As you listen and understand each other more deeply, the bond that connects you becomes even stronger.

4. They regularly carve out quality time together

Just like a delicate flower needs water to survive, a great relationship needs a regular dose of good old-fashioned fun to thrive. You need to consciously and intentionally make time for quality connections. This could mean snuggling up to watch your favorite TV show together, a leisurely walk around the neighborhood, or dinner at your favorite restaurant. Be creative and do it regularly.

kevkevtruong via Shutterstock

5. They don't forget to be intimate

Intimacy connects the two of you in a way unlike any other. It’s a physical reminder that your love is still alive and well, even if it gets forgotten from time to time. Being intimate helps relieve stress and releases endorphins and other hormones that make you feel good. Most importantly, having fun is an essential ingredient in any healthy relationship.

6. They make time for themselves

Healthy couples have a healthy connection but also make room for that all-important me-time. This could mean going out with your friends, enjoying a relaxing massage, or shooting some hoops at the local gym. Cultivating this time allows you to take ownership of your well-being and happiness to empower yourself and the relationship.

Christine Wilke teaches busy professionals how simple it can be to build a supportive, passionate marriage — one loving step at a time.