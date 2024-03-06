Secrets of the most madly-in-love.
One thing I hear a lot from the couples I see is "I wish it could be like it was when we first met." To many couples, this may sound difficult, but it isn't. You can rekindle the spark and bring fun back into the relationship. It's necessary to keep the spark alive after marriage.
Here are 10 tiny habits that separate good couples from great couples:
1. They stay interested in one another
Set time aside every day to talk about your day with your partner. This is a chance for the two of you to learn more about one another's work and play. Stay interested in the conversation and remember to be a good listener when your partner is talking.
2. They're willing to try something new
Many couples get stuck in the same rut. They shop at the same grocery store, they always drive the same route, eat the same foods; they may even make love in the same room. It's time to change your routine. Try a new restaurant, go to a new store, buy some new clothes, go on a weekend getaway to a place you've never been, etc.
3. They go on regular date nights
Yes, you have time for this. Put your relationship first, again. Take time to make a reservation at a nice restaurant, buy a new outfit, and wear some nice perfume or cologne. Take the time to get ready for the date, like you did when you first met.
4. They respond to simple requests
Sometimes, the little things make a big difference. Again, it's important to be a good listener in your relationship. This lets your partner know that you care about them and that they are important to you.
5. They praise their partner in front of others
So many of the couples I see focus on their partner's weaknesses. I say, "Start focusing on their strengths." Brag about your partner to your friends and family. Find things to compliment your partner about. This will help keep the lines of communication open and it will also help when going through a rough spot.
6. They complain without blame
When starting a difficult conversation, start gently. The way you start a conversation predicts how you will end that conversation, and sets the tone for future conversations. This is a great time to use "I" statements.
7. They make fun a priority in their relationship
This can simply be laughing together. Remember when you first met? Fun was the priority, but then life took over and fun got lower and lower on the list. Put fun back on top of the list.
8. They say 'I'm sorry'
This is one of the best things you can do for your relationship. A lot of people find this difficult. Even if you think you had a small part in the argument, admit where you went wrong.
9. They tell their partner what they appreciate about them
The more often you show appreciation, the better. Let them know you appreciate their sense of humor or their willingness to pitch in. This is one of those small things that will make a big difference.
10. They make sure they know one important thing about their partner's day
This goes along with departing in the morning. This will let your partner know that you are on their side. If they have a big meeting, let your partner know you will be thinking about them during that time and sending positive energy their way. Listening can happen in many different ways. Remember to speak nicely to one another and use body language that lets your partner know you are taking an interest in what they are saying.
