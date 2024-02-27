How to keep the attraction alive, no matter how long you've been together.
By Janis Roszler
Last updated on Feb 27, 2024
Photo: Marvin_SNCR--4985436 | Canva
Staying attracted to a partner as they age can be a real challenge. It’s not easy to get into the mood when all you see are your loved one’s expanding waistline, graying or thinning hair, sagging body parts, and more. Let’s also remember (gasp!) that you don’t look the same as you used to, either. So how can you keep things passionate in the bedroom when you're both aging?
Here are 3 tiny habits of couples who are wildly attracted to each other:
1. Search for memory "triggers"
As you begin any intimate act, permit yourself to be carried away by positive triggers that come up. For example, your honey’s smile. When you see it, let it take you back to the romantic trip the two of you took to Cancun. Your loved one’s body may have changed, but their million-dollar grin can still set your heart afloat. Let the sight of their smile carry you back to the hot afternoon you spent together in your sunbaked, beachside hotel. Other possible triggers include a loving hug, the scent of their cologne, and even the texture of their hair. Let these transport your mind to a time when you were both physically younger and more attractive. Then, enjoy the present together.
RELATED: 4 Unexpected Ways To Build Attraction In Your Relationship
2. Use your imagination
Introduce role play into your bedroom. You can play a doctor, a French maid, a driver whose car broke down and needs shelter in a storm, and on and on. Your bedroom can be your adult sandbox. Dress up or don't dress at all. Focus on the fun stories and adventures you create together.
RELATED: I Wasn't Attracted To My Husband — But I Married Him Anyway
3. Change your expectations
Be open to a different way to measure intimacy success. For decades, Masters and Johnson told everyone that to achieve intimate satisfaction, you have to go through certain steps in a specific order: Excitement, plateau, climax, and resolution. First, you challenge yourself to get turned on. After that, you try to encourage your excitement to grow until you achieve climax, then complete the experience by rolling over to smoke the proverbial cigarette (like in the movies) or by cuddling or relaxing near each other until you fall asleep.
If you don't "hit" all of the steps, you may get left feeling unsatisfied and disappointed. Many experts still use the Masters and Johnson model to explain how most men experience intimacy, but now there is a new way to understand the female experience. Dr. Rosemary Basson suggested in 2000 that female desire is a "circle" women enter through numerous possible doorways.
RELATED: When Men Feel Most Attracted To You, According To Research
For example, If you are a woman, you don’t always have to be turned on before you initiate or participate in intimate activity. You can hop into bed because you love your partner and want to meet them. You just want to cuddle, because you are bored, and more. Once the fun begins, you may start to get turned on.
Related Stories From YourTango:
If you are a man, don't judge the evening with a climax scorecard — if you both had a good time, you win! So, change your expectations. If you don’t feel turned on by your partner's beer belly, jump into bed for some yummy hugging. Or get under the covers to give your partner a loving gift, or just be intimate and spend some quality time together. Each of these approaches may also slowly light a fire under your libido.
RELATED: 5 Boundaries Every Marriage Needs To Survive
More for You:
Janis Roszler is a licensed marriage and family therapist, board-certified therapist, author, and award-winning medical media producer. She travels internationally as a speaker on relationships and health-related topics.