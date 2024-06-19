8 Things Women Appreciate Most About Men

One of the things that has changed and is changing my mindset in life, is staying in a state of appreciation. So for all the men out there, I want to dedicate this article to you.

Here are 10 things women appreciate about men:

1. Being cared for by a man

I appreciate it when I need something to be done — anything from getting my car fixed to a kind word — he does it. He doesn’t wait to be asked, he just steps in and handles it. I love that! It’s an amazing feeling to be cared for by a man. Whether he’s my father, a friend, or a lover. Nothing beats being taken care of by a man who steps in and steps up and does what is needed when it is needed.

2. The strength of a man

I love it when a strong man holds me, catches me, and lifts me. I love when he lifts things or moves things that are just too heavy for me. When he holds things up or takes care of things it makes me break a sweat and he can lift them with one hand. I love it when he opens jars, tears open boxes, carries bags, or carries me. I love the strength of a man.

3. The touch of a man

I love it when a man touches me. I love to feel his masculine strength. I love it when he specially touches me, a way that only he and I understand and know that it drives me crazy. I love it when he touches me in a caring way, when he cups my face and wipes my tears with his thumb. I love it when he touches my thighs when we are driving I love it when he holds my hand. I love it when he pulls me to him, I love it when he takes my arm and entwines it with his as we walk. I love and appreciate the touch of a man.

4. Being held by a man

I appreciate being lovingly held by a man. When he holds me for no reason for any reason. I love being spooned or just laying against him and being held on a couch. I love hugs and rubs when I’m sad. I love being held when I cry. I love feeling him against me — his strength, his touch, his love. I feel wanted. I feel cherished. I feel safe.

5. The scent of a man

I love the way a man smells after coming out of a shower or lying around the house all day. His natural scent, mixed with something clean and fresh, or a hint of musk, or just slightly sweaty, so you can smell him. I have been known to practically swoon over a good-smelling man. There is simply nothing like it in the world.

6. A man’s desire for you

I love it when a man wants me. I love to feel the desire in his gaze, in his breath, in his voice, in his touch, vibrating through his body. I love feeling the hum, the pulse, the almost tangible force of being desired by a man. I’m sure every woman has a moment she can recall being with a man who made her feel attractive, desirable, and wanted with just a gaze, a look, or a single touch. There is something about it that ignites my femininity and makes me feel powerful and vulnerable.

7. Being noticed by a man

One of the things I appreciate about a man being seen — like really being seen and not just for my looks. Don’t get me wrong, I like being noticed for being attractive or feminine; more than that, I like being noticed for being me. I love it when a man compliments my “being” not just how looking. Like he notices things about me that I love or things I don’t love, I love it when men notice my intelligence or generosity. Equally, I like it when they notice that I am passionate or sad about something. I like it when they notice what I’ve done specifically so they would notice me — like wearing a certain perfume, styling my hair in a particular way, or wearing an outfit specifically for them. I also like it when they notice things about me that I don’t talk about, but they discern based on our conversation. Things like the fact I love to cook or appreciate certain types of adventures or activities. I love it when they actively notice things I like. So I told a guy I liked tea and he invited me out to a tea shop. It’s great when a man actively notices you and is attentive to what he learns about you.

8. Being challenged by a man

I love it when a man challenges me intellectually or emotionally. I don’t mean in an argument or invalidating my feelings. I mean honoring my thoughts, opinions, and feelings and offering a differing viewpoint for my consideration. It’s great! I feel like he’s listening to me. He’s considering me and wanting something better for me. He’s opening me up to something different, something that would serve me in my life and our relationship. I’ve had men lovingly offer me something to think about that made an amazing difference in my life. What’s also great about this, is he didn’t try to “fix” me, or say I was “wrong.” He merely offered it to me like a chocolate-covered strawberry. It was like he honored me as an intelligent woman who was capable of figuring it out and challenged my perception as an equal; not as someone who was an authority and had it all together or in a traditional “man” to his “woman” manner. He respected my ability to figure out what was right for me and challenged me to look and consider other opinions and facts I hadn’t in the past. I felt like he had given me a gift and I appreciated it.

Ivy Allen is an author, speaker, teacher, dating and relationship coach, and life coach who helps her clients create intimate connections in relationships, express their natural sensuality, and date with confidence.