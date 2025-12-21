Congratulations! The upbeat, All-American-esque cutie you met last week has asked you out on a date. You're pretty darn happy for yourself, but let's face it, you're also slightly nervous because first dates are, well, nerve-wracking. Never fear — luck is on your side, as are we.

First dates can feel like a lot. The nerves, the outfit decisions, the wondering if you'll actually have anything to talk about once you're sitting across from each other. Savvy women who consistently have great first date experiences have figured out that a little intentional prep work goes a long way.

The focus should be on setting yourself up to actually enjoy the experience instead of white-knuckling your way through it. These small habits help you show up feeling confident, grounded, and ready to see if this person is worth your time.

Here are 7 things savvy women do before a first date that lazy people skip:

1. They hydrate

Stock 4you / Shutterstock

Unless you're meeting in the Arctic, chances are you'll sweat a little bit on your date. It helps to stay hydrated, and did you know drinking water also staves off bad breath? Research shows that a dry mouth is basically a welcome mat for odor-causing bacteria, and sipping water throughout the day keeps your saliva flowing and washes away the food particles that bacteria love to feed on. Plus, showing up well-hydrated means you won't be gulping down your drink the second it arrives, which lets you actually focus on the conversation.

2. They eat

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Having a meal before dinner, lunch, coffee, or whatever it is you are doing might seem counterintuitive, but we recommend a healthy snack before a date. There's nothing like low blood sugar or a grumbling stomach to distract you from a conversation. Munch on an apple or a few walnuts before you go.

Research published in 2022 found that hunger is strongly linked to increased anger, irritability, and lower feelings of pleasure, confirming that "hangry" is a real phenomenon. You want to show up as your best self, not distracted by your growling stomach or snapping at your date because your blood sugar tanked.

3. They create a pump-me-up playlist

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Distract yourself from pre-date nerves by listening to music while you get ready. A mix of upbeat, dance tunes should get you in the mood for having a good time. Cascada, anyone?

There's actual science behind why this works. Music triggers dopamine release in your brain, which basically means your favorite songs are doing some of the confidence-building heavy lifting for you. So crank up whatever makes you feel like the main character and sing into your mascara wand if you want to.

4. They shower

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

This one seems like a no-brainer, but not only will a hot shower get you clean, it will relax you. Use a shower gel and lotion that smells good and makes you feel pretty. Think of it as a mini reset button for your nervous system before you head out the door. Plus, there's something about smelling amazing that just makes you carry yourself a little differently.

5. They break in their shoes

Pheelings media / Shutterstock

Who wants to hobble around on a date? If you're even thinking about wearing a precarious pair of stilettos for the night, walk around in them for at least an hour to see how well they hold up. Remember to thank us after he takes you to a pier, the beach, or a part of town with cobblestone streets.

Research published in the Journal of Foot and Ankle Research found that foot pain can impair mood, behavior, and overall quality of life, so those cute new heels could actually tank your vibe before dinner even arrives. Findings suggest that women with foot pain had nearly twice the odds of experiencing low mood compared to women without it.

6. They google their date

Viktoria Szabo / Shutterstock

We hope we're not opening a can of worms here, but you might want to do a quick background check just in case. On the one hand, you might stumble upon a public Facebook profile revealing that he's in a relationship — or that he's a fan of the Star Wars prequels (we're not sure which would be worse). Chances are you won't find any skeletons in his closet, but you will at least have a preview of some of his interests, which could be your lifeline in case the conversation starts to dwindle.

A survey of 2,000 people found that 38 percent of daters always research potential matches before meeting them, and 40 percent have actually backed out of a date based on what they found. While men said they mostly searched for pictures and interests, women reported doing it to check their date's criminal background and work history, proving that a quick search can serve double duty as both a safety check and a conversation starter.

7. They ditch their bad dating attitude

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Unless you've been blessed with having only spectacular dates and stellar boyfriends, chances are you have a few hang-ups and insecurities. Instead of stewing over how that last guy stood you up or how last month's date spent the entire night reminiscing about his ex-girlfriend, give this new guy the benefit of the doubt.

You'd want him to treat you the same way, right? Walking in with a chip on your shoulder or expecting the worst just sets everyone up to fail. A fresh slate costs you nothing, and it might just surprise you.

Denise Ngo is a freelance web writer and editor specializing in love, dating, and relationships. She is the Managing Editor of Loverish and a writer for PopSci.