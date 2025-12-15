The Joy Of Nothing Showers: 5 Science-Backed Benefits Of Standing Under The Water Doing Absolutely Nothing

While an everything shower will leave you feeling like a squeaky clean new person, the benefits of a “nothing shower” are often overlooked.

An everything shower consists of a multitude of steps before you turn the faucet off, including extensive moisturizing, exfoliating, oiling, shaving, and conditioning. A “nothing shower," on the other hand, is a shower where you do nothing except stand underneath the water and let it run over you. No soap, no shampoo — just you and water.

Here are five science-backed benefits of taking a nothing shower:

1. They can ease anxiety and depression

Whether you opt for a cold or hot nothing shower, the calming effect water has on you as it runs down your body is like no other. Standing in a hot shower while doing nothing alleviates anxiety and stress since heat prompts relaxation. Relaxation in your muscles directly correlates to a release of anxiety in the mind, allowing you to let go of those negative feelings.

Cold showers are also known to have positive effects on the body. Cold water increases blood circulation and hormone regulation, which, according to a 2008 study, releases beta-endorphins. Beta-endorphins are directly linked to mood regulation and improved well-being.

2. They are a great stress management tool

After a long day at work or school, there's nothing better than kicking off your shoes and soaking in a hot bath. During a nothing shower, there are no phones to answer, no conversations to participate in, and no one to tend to. It is just you and the blissful running water.

A nothing shower offers the same relaxation and provides a space for you to decompress and recover from the stressful day you just endured. Research has even shown that taking a hot shower can decrease cortisol levels, the actual hormone that causes stress.

3. They give you an energy boost

New Africa | Shutterstock

Forget coffee for a sudden jolt of energy, nothing showers are the way to go! Especially, cold, nothing showers. Cold water activates the sympathetic nervous system, which releases noradrenaline, a chemical created in your nerve endings that helps you stay focused and alert.

If you find yourself in a sleepy haze as you start the day, a quick plunge under a cold shower stream is an easy alternative to coffee to give yourself that burst of liveliness.

4. They keep you grounded

Nothing showers are a great time for self-reflection and brainstorming. There are usually no interruptions while you are in the shower, allowing you to get some much-needed alone time to tap into your own thoughts, feelings, and experiences.

Mental health expert Melissa Miller told In The Know by Yahoo that experiencing a hot shower was linked with “grounding” during times of emotional distress. She noted, “The ultimate goal of grounding is to reorient to the present moment and not get lost in thought or emotion.” Miller went on to say, “Overall, I think there is a lot of validity and real-life experience that demonstrates how and why hot water is soothing to our bodies and minds. Additionally, as individuals continue to associate relaxation with hot showers, the more they will condition their minds to associate showering with relaxation.”

It's no wonder why people often say they get some of their best ideas while they are in the shower! So, if you ever need some inspiration, you know where to go!

5. They improve your sleep

Taking a shower just before bedtime has become one of the most common rituals for adults. It has also been proven to help them sleep better. A few hours before bedtime, our core body temperature cools down naturally, while temperatures in our hands and feet go up.

Taking a shower, specifically a warm one, before bed can help the natural temperature regulation process and improve our sleep quantity. “Your body cooling down after a warm shower is conducive to melatonin release,” Dr. Abhinav Singh, medical director of the Indiana Sleep Center in Greenwood, told the Sleep Foundation. Better sleep means better focus and productivity during the day. But it also means better overall mental and physical health.

We all deserve a little calm and relaxation, given the world we’re living in. What better way to decompress than in the comfort of your own bathroom, where you will be immersed in your own little nook for as long as you please? And the best part is, it requires absolutely nothing.

