7 Things A Good Person Worth Your Time Will Never, Ever Do To You

Lord knows that many single people are out there, and the vast majority of them don’t seem to be worth anyone’s time. If someone is worth dating, and they're genuinely a good person, they'll show it to you through actions and words.

They'll wine, dine, and romance you. They'll move for a commitment. But make no mistake about it: a good person worth your time will never do certain things.

Here are the things a good person worth your time won't do:

1. They won't abuse or bully you

Someone who does this isn’t a good person. They are a weak coward who feels like they need to bully someone to feel significant. Anyone who abuses is someone who deserves to be alone.

2. They won’t be an absentee parent

We all know someone who has just walked out on their families and partners because they “didn’t feel like being dads.” We all know parents who owe thousands in child support and blame each other for having kids.

If they do this to someone else, they'd do it to you, too. Ditch them and tell them they're worthless.

3. They won’t disrespect you

I’m a firm believer that people who are worth speaking to, associating with, or dating will not say misogynistic things.

After all, if they disrespect women, they’re disrespecting their moms, sisters, daughters, and potential spouses, too. That’s not something you should ever tolerate.

4. They won’t make you feel uncomfortable

In my years, I’ve met quite a few people who gave me a sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach just by being near me. None of my interactions with them ever ended well.

Listen to your gut and write him off immediately. This is a rule that might save your life.

For example, a woman might not feel creeped out by a man if he exhibits behaviors perceived as respectful, non-threatening, and transparent intentions while also considering factors like the social context, the woman's personal experiences, and the man's overall demeanor. They can significantly influence how their actions are interpreted.

A study published in New Ideas in Psychology suggests that the feeling of creepiness often arises from ambiguity about a person's intentions or potential threat, which is why clear communication is crucial.

5. They won’t flake on plans, ghost you, or stand you up

If someone does these three things, they've shown you that they don’t think you’re worth respecting. They've also shown you they're unreliable, selfish, and immature. Do yourself a favor and blacklist them from your phone, social media, and email.

6. They won’t mooch off you

They should have something to offer you and bring to the table. There’s nothing wrong with someone who wants to split bills 50/50, but when they constantly expect you to pay their way, they're a mooch and a user. Considering that you wouldn’t get anything out of this relationship aside from sob stories, you might want to stop taking their calls.

When someone does not contribute equally to a relationship, it can often stem from issues like poor communication, differing relationship expectations, underlying insecurities, attachment styles, gender role socialization, and potential underlying mental health concerns. This leads to resentment, dissatisfaction, and ultimately, relationship instability for the partner putting in more effort.

A 2012 study highlighted the importance of open communication and addressing imbalances to maintain a healthy partnership.

7. They won’t tell you that they 'don’t want anything serious'

These kinds of phrases are code for “I’m a player.” They don’t want to be with you. People who say this will never marry you or commit to you long-term.

Please do yourself a favor and don’t try to convince them otherwise. They've already decided, so kick them to the curb.