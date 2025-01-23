Women With Incredible Social Skills Use These 9 Phrases Often

Men are often easy to please — and many times they’re even easier to read. It doesn’t take much to impress most men, and many women with incredible social skills tend to overestimate how much guys want in a relationship or need to feel loved.

Most of the time, men will turn into putty in your hands if you just say the right, socially-savvy things to them. Sadly, many of us don’t think to say these things too often. Men like to feel needed and appreciated, and when they accomplish something, they believe to be significant, they want you to acknowledge them and applaud their efforts.

Advertisement

Women with incredible social skills use these phrases often:

1. 'I’ll pay the tab this time'

Most of the time, guys have to do all the legwork when they are going on a date. This includes planning, paying the bill, and also carting around the girl. If you want to show them your appreciation, offer to pay the full tab next time you’re out.

This shows that you don't just expect him to foot the bill all the time and that you don't take him for granted. You want to treat him and share some of the burden by offering to take care of the bill.

Advertisement

2. 'Wow, you’re strong'

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Whether they like to admit it or not, every guy has a side of him that has a macho streak in it. Yes, he wants to impress the ladies with his feats of strength.

Saying this will make him melt or even blush. After all, just because they don't talk about it, guys can be just as self-conscious as we are, and they compare themselves to every other guy in the gym.

Advertisement

So, just like you might be flattered if your guy told you how amazing your body is in a particular dress or even as you're just waking up, this is a meaningful compliment for him.

When women compliment a man's strength, it often signifies an attraction to traits associated with protection, capability, and masculinity, which are deeply rooted in evolutionary biology and societal norms. It can be interpreted as a sign of potential interest or a desire for a partner who can provide security and stability.

A 2017 study found that not all women are equally attracted to physical strength, and some might prioritize other qualities like intelligence or kindness.

3. 'I admire you as a person'

This is one of those compliments that goes in deep on so many levels. You don’t need to be a guy to love this one, but most men want to hear it at least once.

Advertisement

Guys don't just appreciate seemingly superficial compliments. They have pride in their character, morals, and, frequently, the work they do, too. So when the woman they love acknowledges something meaningful that a man takes pride in, he won't soon forget it.

4. 'You’re different from other people I've met'

A lot of guys feel like they are being attacked when they hear women talk about how terrible men are. Saying this to them can feel like a Band-Aid being placed on that wound.

Or, even if he feels perfectly secure in your relationship, it still reinforces that you do separate him from all the rest, and you believe he's the exception to the rule. Most importantly, he's the only one for you.

5. 'You’re such an amazing provider'

You wouldn’t believe how many guys out there take a large amount of pride in being a provider and being head of their household. By saying this, you’re reaffirming their masculinity and showing them that you appreciate everything they do.

Advertisement

Whether he's the sole provider or both of you pool your income, he will still be overjoyed to feel seen, acknowledged, and given this token of gratitude. When women compliment men for being good providers, they might say things like: "You always take such good care of us," "I appreciate how hard you work to provide for our family," or "I admire your commitment to providing for our future."

A study published by Frontiers in Psychology concluded that these statements highlight women's effort and responsibility to provide for their loved ones. Mention particular actions or situations that demonstrate their abilities to offer.

6. 'I feel safe around you'

fast-stock / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Trust me when I say that most men absolutely, positively glow like a ball of Christmas lights when they hear this. This is a huge relief for most guys, considering that most men’s biggest fear is being called a creep, being incapable of affording a safe refuge from the rest of the world, or feeling emasculated.

You tap into all of their caveman desires to succeed at protecting you when you tell him how safe he makes you feel.

7. 'I respect you'

Most guys don’t feel like women see them as equals. A lot of them even put them up on pedestals.

This old-fashioned compliment will make him melt, if only because it helps him feel like he’s doing okay in your book. Plus, you tap into fulfilling those caveman-like needs when you say this to him.

Advertisement

You're building up his ego, masculinity, and pride. (And any time you do this, he will be beaming and feeling totally over the moon because you did.)

8. 'Your friends are so cool'

Nothing makes a guy think that a girl is “The One” like being able to get along with his friends. Bromances are a thing, and a girl who supports his bros is a girl he’ll want to keep around. And hey, you don't have to like all his friends.

But if you can hang with them occasionally, and give him time to be with them on a healthy basis, he'll take note and appreciate you even more for doing that.

Advertisement

Why? It's awesome that you can relate to his friends and chill with them, and he loves that you're perfectly okay spending time apart so that he can be with his friends and do his things, while you do the same.

9. 'I’m sorry'

If you did something wrong to a guy, you should say you’re sorry. Unfortunately, for men and women alike, “sorry” is hard to say after you've messed up and need to own up to your wrongdoing.

Taking accountability and acknowledging your misdeeds — or simply being the bigger person after a fight for which both of you are equally guilty — you're demonstrating a level of maturity, empathy, and consideration toward him.

Instead of brooding around and feeling misunderstood and unimportant, you've both shown your high self-value and that you highly value him. You care about him, and his feelings, and at the end of the day, you want to resolve your differences and stay on each other's side.

Advertisement

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer who mainly focuses on lifestyle, food, finance, and relationships.