3 Things Deeply Appealing Women Do On A Regular Basis

Don't get it in your head that being a deeply appealing woman is a difficult science that you either magically understand or don't. Research has concluded that flirting often relies on covert or ambiguous signals to indicate interest. In other words, it's the art of saying something that you intend to be a compliment. So flirting is a very subtle, indirect, and fun way of letting a guy know that you like him without actually saying, "Hey, I'm deeply appealing and I like you a lot."

Here are three things deeply appealing women do on a regular basis:

1. Think like a puppy

It may sound a little weird, but let's be honest — puppies are the masters of flirting. Besides eating and sleeping, pretty much all they do is have fun and play fight with each other.

This playful, fun attitude is exactly the kind of deeply appealing mindset you need to display when flirting with a guy. If you're serious (or worse, grumpy) when you're around him, he's going to get bored pretty quickly. But if you are just having fun and not taking anything too seriously, you'll notice that not only is it easier to talk to him, but it's deeply appealing to your man, too.

According to a 2021 study, playful flirting is a distinct style rooted in psychological principles of seeking positive social interaction and enjoyment. While potentially leading to successful dating outcomes, it's important to be aware of the potential for misinterpretation and to be mindful of the other person's preferences and expectations.

2. Gently tease

Dmytro Zinkevych / Shutterstock

Okay, so we have covered what flirting is and the attitude you need to have when flirting with a guy. Now it's time to learn some examples and techniques so you can properly learn how to flirt with a guy you like.

One great way is to tease him like you would a little sibling. Now, I don't mean you should rub his knee when he hurts it or get him ready for school. Teasing him about some of his interests, hobbies, or even sports teams is a great way to flirt with him and have fun. Here's an example: "So you like the New York Mets, huh? That must be tough!"

Make sure that you say them in a playful tone and with a playful smile. One final tip on teasing is this important rule: tease the general, not the specific. That is, you should try to only tease general things like the state he's from (general), not the house he lived in (specific.) Another example would be teasing him about the company he works for (general), not his specific role in that company (specific.)

3. Know that less is more

When you're learning how to flirt with a guy you like, you'll notice that when you flirt just a little with him, you get great results. Because of this, many women think that if a little works well, more will work better.

Flirting doesn't work like this. Flirting should be treated as the spice, not the main course. So pepper it into your conversations with guys you like. A little here, a little there. How will you know if you go overboard with flirting? It's simple. You need to watch and gauge your man's reactions to it. If he seems to like it, then try using it a little more. If he doesn't seem into it, then tone it back.

Excessive flirting can lead to miscommunication, where one person's intention as harmless banter is interpreted by another as genuine romantic interest. Research suggests that flirting often goes undetected because individuals try to be too subtle, likely to protect their self-esteem and avoid rejection.

Don't forget, flirting is supposed to be fun. I can't say this enough. Flirting is supposed to be fun. When you say something flirty to your man, you need to make sure you have at least a mischievous grin on your face, so that he knows you are just flirting with him.

Sean Jameson is a writer, relationship expert, and creator of the Bad Girl's Bible.