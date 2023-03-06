6 Texts No One (Including You) Should Ever Send If You Want A Text Back

By R. Yosef — Updated on Mar 06, 2023
Whether it's cuffing season or time for a summer fling, finding the right words to text the person you already like (or even have interest in) can put a damper on your flirting skills.
If you send the wrong text message, you may come off as predictable and boring to them, with an added hint of desperation, and that will very much limit your chances of actually getting a text back.
Steer clear of these same ol' same ol' texting mistakes that create dry conversations, trust me. Your future relationship may very well depend on it.
If you really like someone, here are 6 texts to never send if you want them to text you back.
1. "Hey, stranger."
If we haven’t spoken in such a long time that you feel like you need to call me a stranger, then we should probably stay strangers.
This also goes for "Long time, no see" and "Where have you been?"
2. "WYD"
You can’t send this as a conversation opener! Are you that lazy that you can’t ask me how I am and what I’m doing? You just had to abbreviate it? GTFO.
3. "How are you? What are you up to? Doing anything this weekend?"
Nobody wants to play 21 questions. Who has time for that? If you have so many questions, ask them when I see you next, not over text. I have a job, I can’t text you all day long!
4. "Just saying hi"
Same goes for "Hope you're well" and "Have a nice weekend." Those kinds of texts are not engaging.
If you genuinely care about what’s going on in my life, start asking a real question instead of saying something just to give a response.
5. "Send a pic"
The worst offender of all! Are there any other three words in the English language that make a girl lose interest faster than “Send a pic”?
In a world where we overshare and post selfies of ourselves all the time, this may seem like a harmless text, but without context and if I don't know you that well, it just seems creepy.
Dating is hard enough, so don't waste your time deciphering through lame texts.
If you’re serious about each other, the best way to communicate is through phone and FaceTime conversations where intent and tone are much easier to understand. So go on and pick up that phone.
6. "Hello...?"
If you haven’t received a response in two attempts, stop trying. It really is that simple. Don’t text and then call and then text again all within an hour, especially if I don't know you that well and it’s not an emergency.
