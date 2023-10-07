By Elizabeth Mitchell

Could turning up the heat in your marriage be as simple as turning on your phone and typing out a naughty text? Um, yeah.

According to 2015 research presented at the American Psychological Association's 123rd Annual Convention, the more you text the more satisfied you’re likely to be in your relationship.

But the benefits don’t stop there. Here are five other surprising perks of getting your text on with the hubs.

Here are five reasons texting is the surprising and sexy thing that makes your marriage unbreakable:

1. More emotional intimacy and less stress

Did you know that the improved connection from texting can actually increase emotional intimacy and even emotional well-being? NYC Clinical Psychologist Dr. Michael Brustein affirms this. “Good intimacy makes you feel more connected to your partner,” he says. “Consequently, partners that are closer to their significant other feel more supported and loved, which can help them manage stress.”

2. A love life like you had when you first met

Texting is the perfect tease and can help you get out of that awful dry spell! Sharing fantasies, seductive comments, or sultry pics can create anticipation and build up tension, leading to the rapid shedding of clothes and explosive intimacy after a long day of work, tells Brustein. “This passion and excitement can make your marriage feel as it did during the courting phase.” And what husband and wife wouldn’t welcome that?

3. Physical validation

Many men in therapy often wonder if their wife is attracted to them, notes Brustein. “Texting can be extremely affirming and validating. It lets your partner know that you find them attractive and think about them when they aren’t there.”

4. Increased self-esteem and body confidence

Although texting in teens is associated with lower self-esteem, licensed marriage and family therapist Carrie Krawiec, Executive Director of the Michigan Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, believes that adults who text can actually grow more confident of their body and sexual self in their relationship when the act is met with a positive response, that is.

“The best thing about it is you don't even have to take a photo of your whole nude body. It can be just a body part, a clothed part, or a picture of a toy or lingerie. It may even be a few choice emojis or some sexy words.” Ow, ow!

5. It's supposed to be fun! And a way to build your marital bond

It’s like an inside joke between the two of you, says Krawiec. She advises having code words and safe words so you know when and where is the right time to send a saucy text. “In a world of working parents and busy kids, it may feel like intimacy has no place. However, inside jokes can make you feel like you’re speaking a language all your own, which strengthens the bonds of your relationship.”

Elizabeth Mitchell is a freelance writer, editor, and copywriter with 10 years of experience in the industry. Her work has appeared all over the web, from The Fashion Spot to SheKnows, YouBeauty, Brides, and many more.