A woman's body language often speaks louder than her words. (Hey, you're giving off signs, too!) Women tend to be subtle in how they show their physical attraction; no one wants to be rejected, so it's safer to do a little flirting before making a move. If you're not paying close attention, then she might make a connection with someone who is, and you'll left without a date yet again. Here's how to tell if a girl likes you by paying attention to her body language.

Here are 3 subtle ways you can tell a woman is really into you:

1. She's touchy-feely

Touch is stimulating and intimate, releasing feel-good endorphins. If a woman touches you, she's making a connection that says she's into you. She might touch your sleeve or put her hand through your hair. But, hands aren't the only body part to get into the action. Her leg may brush against yours. Or, her shoulder may brush up against you. Whether her touch is accidental or on purpose, she's sending you a message. By giving her a smile, winking, or leaning toward her, you're telling her you're waiting for her next move.

2. She leans in close

If a woman is into you, she'll resemble the Leaning Tower of Piza. She'll lean in closer to bridging the physical gap. When a woman feels a connection and is interested, she'll move closer to you. So if a woman is leaning toward you, chances are she's interested in more than just what you have to say.

3. She flips her hair

While talking to someone they're attracted to, some women will flip their hair or throw their head back particularly when laughing. They also tend to lick their lips, bite their bottom lip, and play with their straw or glass if they're holding a drink. By bringing attention to their mouth, they're subconsciously revealing their desire for a kiss... or maybe more.

Pexels / A E G Ş

A single gesture doesn't signal attraction. When you see two or more of these body language moves, then you can have more confidence that she's into you, but you won't know until you go up to her and talk to her. So the next time you're out at a bar with friends, and you spot a cute girl, you just may want to be on the ready so you know when to make your move.

Blanca Cobb is a nationally recognized body language and lie detection expert who uses her behavior analysis expertise and psychology background to get to the truth. She’s been featured on HLN’s Dr. Drew On-Call, Good Morning America, CNN, USA Today, FOX, ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates as well as quoted in the New York Daily News, The Root, and Cosmopolitan magazines.