6 Subtle Signs A Person Is Your Soulmate (Even If You Don't Realize It Right Away)

You could believe they’re absolutely the same person, or that any difference between the two notions is solely theoretical. However, a difference exists. A soulmate is someone who comes to help you grow as a person.

Whereas a life partner is a man or a woman whom you meet when you are at peace with yourself and you are ready for the relationship of your life. Both are incredibly important. It’s sometimes difficult to tell the difference between them. That is why, in this article, we are exploring the five most significant signs of a soulmate.

Here are six subtle signs a person is your soulmate, even if you don't realize it right away:

1. They teach you life lessons

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

Friends, relatives, and intimate partners are the people who usually become our soulmates. They enter our lives to teach us something that we need to understand. Once we learn the lesson, their task is fulfilled.

These relationships are often indicated by transformative experiences where partners challenge and help each other grow, pushing boundaries and revealing patterns. These lessons can be seen as a sign of a deeper connection.

2. The connection you form with them feels different

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

We are connected through heart and mind with these people. And, we go through many good and bad things together. The relationships we build with them are important. But unfortunately, these relationships might sooner or later come to an end.

Because soul mates come to teach karmic lessons that need to be learned in this life. And once the lesson is given, they could leave or stay in our lives as friends.

Strong, fulfilling relationships often involve a deep sense of understanding, trust, and emotional security, which can be perceived as a unique and special bond. Research by the Gottman Institute explained that this feeling, however, is subjective and can be influenced by individual experiences, attachment styles, and relationship dynamics.

3. They can almost read your mind

AYO Production / Shutterstock

Soulmates are very deeply connected. But as previously mentioned above, our soulmate could be a friend, a relative, or a partner, of course.

Our connection to this person is so strong that we can even feel their desires and sometimes read their thoughts. Soulmates do not need to talk to communicate with each other. They are too familiar with what the other person is feeling or thinking.

4. They help you grow as people

Miguel Lifestyle / Shutterstock

If you meet your soulmate, you’ll feel as if you have been close to them for a long time. You get along exceptionally well with each other and think the same way.

You might have also experienced the same things as they have in your life. And this is the reason why you and your soulmate could build such an influential relationship with each other. However, we shouldn’t forget that a soulmate’s purpose is to help us become better people, not to stay with us forever.

A relationship where both partners are supportive of each other's personal growth is often a sign of a healthy and compatible dynamic. A 2021 study explained that this mutual encouragement fosters a sense of safety and allows individuals to explore their potential without fear of judgment.

5. They quiet your inner critic

Micah & Sammie Chaffin / Unsplash

Around them, that harsh voice in your head that usually judges your choices, appearance, or words starts to fade. Not because they're constantly reassuring you, but because their presence somehow creates a space where you naturally feel more accepting of yourself.

You find yourself being less self-conscious and more authentic without even trying. This is different from just feeling comfortable or accepted, it's that their energy somehow shifts your internal dialogue in a way that feels both surprising and deeply familiar, like coming home to a version of yourself you'd forgotten existed.

6. They help you move on

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Another time when a soulmate could come into our life is when we need to move on from something. A soulmate could be the person to help us put an end to a problematic relationship.

However, the love of a soulmate is not easy either. Usually, a relationship with a soulmate is full of obstacles. The reason is that we need to learn important things. And after we’d learned what we had to do, we could move on from this relationship as well.

We should also remember that every relationship is significant. If a partner provides comfort, understanding, and actively helps in the healing process, it can be a sign of a deep connection and a strong foundation for a lasting relationship.

Ultimately, the ability to move on from a past relationship is a personal journey. According to a 2019 study, a supportive partner can be a valuable asset, but the individual must take responsibility for their healing and growth.

After all, every person teaches us something. So you shouldn’t feel sad if your soulmate leaves your life. Keep the lessons you’ve learned and then move on. And don’t forget that your life partner is somewhere out there.

Maria Hakki is an English Teacher, writer, and translator. She has been featured in I Heart Intelligence, Australian National Review, and more.