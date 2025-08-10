When you have a soul-level relationship, it just feels different. You experience a whole list of emotions that are sure signs you love someone and are loved in return. But how do you know when you're in love with someone from the depths of your soul and it's time for you to stop searching and make a commitment?

You can try using your rational judgment and checking off the boxes on your ideal partner list, but falling in love isn't always so neat. If you're undecided about your partner and whether they're right for you, it's time to connect with your heart and be brutally honest with yourself about what you're truly feeling.

If a person truly loves you from the depths of their soul, you'll feel these 10 things on a regular basis:

1. Excitement

If you're still feeling anticipation after the honeymoon period, you're in great shape! Do you feel excited when you're together? Real love brings enthusiasm and awakening to experience pleasure and new things.

Your emotions are meant to protect you from making unhealthy relationship choices. You instinctively know how the right relationship doesn't feel. It's not constricting, maddening, suffocating, closed, unstable, or depressing. Quite the opposite.

Being in love with "the one" feels, well ... good. Aside from the racing heart and giddy headiness of romantic love in its early stages, love brings on physiological changes.

2. Security

Being in their arms feels like a safe harbor. You never fear them or their actions. You trust them explicitly, and you take comfort in knowing they'll never intentionally lie, cheat, or break your heart.

Neuroscientists researching the effects of love on the human brain have found "empirical evidence of love-related alterations in the underlying functional architecture of the brain."

3. Acceptance

You know you can live your values and be who you are around them — your authentic and unfiltered self. They make you feel support when you're going for your dreams, perhaps even when no one else understands them.

Research has also found that experiencing love within healthy long-term relationships and marriages can activate centers in the brain and act as a protective mechanism against physical and emotional pain and stress.

4. Empowerment

You feel capable of solving any problem and acting on your own behalf. You're a free agent with skills and dreams and a whole world out there to conquer.

Even in the healthiest relationships and marriages, emotions can and do fluctuate. It's normal to experience a full range of emotions with your partner, including those we tend to think of as negative, such as frustration, anger and hurt.

5. Confidence

You feel attractive in your own skin and you know that your partner loves all of you. They often tell you that you are beautiful — inside and out. Thus, there is confidence that radiates and shines from within you.

Research on positivity resonance suggests that couples who experience frequent moments of shared positive emotions, like warmth, humor, and affection, tend to have stronger, and healthier relationships. Happiness in a relationship can be contagious, fostering a positive atmosphere and encouraging open communication and emotional expression between partners.

6. Compassion

Your heart feels two sizes larger. Not only do you have kindness and generosity to show your family, friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens, you have compassion for yourself. This type of love makes you want to nurture yourself and be the best person you can be.

A 2024 study found that individuals who are in relationships characterized by a sense of security are more likely to express their emotions and seek support when needed. Happy couples actively listen to each other, validate their emotions, and try to see things from their partner's perspective, even if and when they don't agree with it.

7. Hope

You envision a future for yourself that is positive, successful, and happy. No matter what is thrown at you, you have faith that you can overcome it. Together, it's the two of you, for the world.

Hope acts as a buffer against challenges and cultivates a sense of purpose and direction, helping individuals hold onto what is good in their relationships even when faced with adversity. A 2022 study indicated that shared goals and aspirations, like building a home or starting a family, encourage couples to compromise, collaborate, and overcome obstacles together, strengthening the bond.

8. Joy

There is a lightness about you and your relationship. Beyond fun and laughter, which you experience regularly, you are overcome with delight and pleasure whenever you even think of them.

Research indicates that it's how couples navigate and celebrate positive events together that truly impacts their relational well-being. Actively responding to a partner's good news, showing genuine enthusiasm and support, strengthens the bond and creates a deeper sense of connection.

9. Connection

Whether you're sitting side by side or far away, you feel the other's presence. It feels like there is an invisible string that connects you. You communicate without saying a word and when you're intimate, the world falls away around you.

Research shows that when partners believe their significant other brings something special to the relationship, they experience greater satisfaction and commitment. Healthy relationships involve balancing togetherness with respecting each other's personal space and autonomy.

10. Wholeness

Like Jerry Maguire said, "You complete me." Yes, you may feel like a jigsaw puzzle that fits perfectly together. But soulmate love will make you feel whole in your own right and full of purpose.

If you’re lucky enough to experience these feelings, you'll know you're in the right relationship. This type of love will sustain you through life's challenges, and your bond will get stronger over time.

Love is love, but making and keeping a commitment is a choice you make every day. You must listen to your heart to make the best decisions for yourself and your future. Trust your feelings. They won't steer you wrong.

Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed life and career transition coach. Her bylines have appeared on Psych Central, The Good Men Project, Parade, Prevention, The Minds Journal, PopSugar, and All4Women, as well as many others.