The Art Of Being Happy: 10 Simple Questions Naturally Happy Couples Ask Each Other On A Regular Basis

When I was writing my book, First Comes Us: The Busy Couple's Guide to Lasting Love, it became clear that couples who managed to feel connected did things differently. They were deliberate about maintaining and engaging in real dialogue with each other (sorry, conversations about the dishwasher don't count). Notably, their methods didn't involve grand displays of affection or an inordinate amount of time. In fact, the little things often pack more punch than the few, infrequent grand gestures.

Advertisement

One of the easiest ways to reconnect — that doesn’t even cost a dime or that much time — is to ask meaningful questions and be fully present in conversations. I've rounded up some of the best questions, but before you begin, two things.

One: be intentional. Set aside time (start with 20 minutes) where you can focus on your partner without any distractions and shut off the TV, and put the cell phones in another room. Two: Let yourself be vulnerable. It's a pathway to intimacy, and it helps you build and maintain trust. Here are 10 questions that will help you to deepen your relationship. Once you get started, don’t be surprised if your 20-minute conversations turn into an hour.

Advertisement

Here are 10 simple questions naturally happy couples ask each other on a regular basis:

1. 'What is your best and worst memory of your childhood?'

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Talking about your childhood experiences, both the positive and the things that hurt you can give your partner insight into what has shaped you as an adult. Knowing his beliefs can bring more understanding and appreciation of your husband's beliefs, ways of being, and differences.

Advertisement

2. 'List your three biggest needs, and how can I fulfill them?'

simona pilolla 2 / Shutterstock

One of the best ways to make sure your spouse feels satisfied and connected is to fulfill his needs. Think about the things that are essential to feeling happy in your relationship, and give your guy specific ways that he can meet your needs. This doesn’t mean he is at your beck-and-call, but when he does things that are important to you, how could you not feel even closer?

Advertisement

3. 'Of your friends and family, who do you think has the best relationship and why?'

LightField Studios / Shutterstock

Sometimes people have a hard time articulating what they want or need in a relationship, but they can recognize it when they see it in another couple. This question opens a window into your partner's relationship ideals without putting them on the spot to define broad concepts like 'love' or 'commitment.'

Research from The Gottman Institute shows that observing positive relationship models significantly influences couples' own relationship satisfaction and behaviors. This is because people learn relationship skills through social observation and modeling.

Advertisement

4. 'What is the best part about being together?'

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

As time passes, you grow together as a couple. You’ll continue to experience new things as a couple and your answers may change as the years go by. Revisit this one frequently.

Studies have found that reflecting on what you value most about your partnership strengthens emotional connection and helps couples navigate challenges more effectively. When couples regularly revisit what makes their bond special, they reinforce their commitment and remind themselves why they chose each other in the first place.

Advertisement

5. 'What kinds of things do I do that annoy you?'

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

And what kinds of behaviors do you think I should stop or modify? You can hope that your partner is honest with you about your behaviors that bother them. This isn’t always so.

Some people are conflict-avoidant, and they ignore these actions, only to have feelings come out in resentment or rage later. It might hurt our feminine ego, but it’s not realistic to believe that we won’t annoy our husbands, even unintentionally. Being proactive can help minimize unnecessary negativity.

Advertisement

6. 'Does anything keep you awake at night that you haven’t shared with me?'

bbernard / Shutterstock

Sometimes your partner may keep something from you because they don’t want to burden you with their troubles, knowing you have enough stress of your own. When you know each other’s stressors, you can provide support, understanding, and empathy.

Research shows that perceiving romantic partners as responsive to emotional disclosure promotes positive relational and individual well-being. When both partners view their relationships as strong, they each feel more comfortable talking about stressors, and that responsiveness, self-disclosure, and positive support are associated with better relationship and health outcomes.

Advertisement

7. 'Is there something that you’ve dreamed of doing but haven’t yet?'

KOTOIMAGES / Shutterstock

What's prevented you from doing it? Your husband may have different dreams than when you first met him. That's okay. Asking this question gives you insight into what he wants and what blocks him from achieving his dreams. You want to be your spouse’s biggest supporter in reaching his goals.

Studies have found that when partners actively support each other's personal growth and goal pursuit, both individuals experience greater well-being and the relationship itself becomes stronger. You want to be your spouse's biggest supporter in reaching their goals, and this question opens the door to understanding not just what they want, but also the fears or practical obstacles standing in their way.

Advertisement

8. 'Why do you love me? And when did you feel most loved by me?'

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

It's easy to say the three words, thinking that might be enough. But knowing why reminds your partner that you recognize their unique qualities. Also, people love differently and thus they feel loved differently. Differences are inevitable, but it’s important to have ongoing communication about what you both need to feel the most loved by each other.

Advertisement

9. 'What would you consider unforgivable and why?'

Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

It’s not surprising for couples to make brief statements like, “If you cheated, I would leave you” or “If you blew our savings, I would get a divorce.” They don’t talk in-depth about the pain that they would feel and why. Knowing in greater detail what would deeply hurt your husband can bring a dose of reality and help protect your relationship.

Advertisement

10. 'How can we make our love life better?'

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

One of the most vulnerable areas in most marriages, if not the most, is physical intimacy. When a repeated rejection of intimacy is taken as a personal rejection, disconnection can easily set in.

Talking about intimacy is an important part of having a great love life. Be gentle and positive, and focus on the things you need and want (as opposed to what your partner is doing “wrong” or not enough of).

Intimacy suffers when people stay focused on the things that aren’t going well or take the good things for granted. Asking questions and constantly pointing out what you love will help you stay focused on these good things and will help your relationship soar. It's no secret, but it's how happy couples stay happy.

Anita Chlipala is the author of First Comes Us: The Busy Couple’s Guide to Lasting Love. She is a dating & relationship expert and founded Relationship Reality 312.

Advertisement