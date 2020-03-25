2 Simple Questions That Will Determine If Your Marriage Will Last

According to a new study.

If you're already married, you hope that the person you walked down the aisle with is your soul mate, but people do get it wrong. Do you think you're brave enough to really test things out?

If the answer is yes, all you two have to do is answer two simple questions.

A new study from University of Virginia, conducted by economists Leora Friedberg and Steven Stern, asked 4,242 couples two simple questions, and then followed up with them six years later.

The questions:

How happy are you in your marriage relative to how happy you would be if you weren't in the marriage? How do you think your spouse answered that question?

Those who said they wouldn't be any less happy were also the ones who broke up within those six years. Oops!

"The idea of love here is that you get some happiness from your spouse simply being happy," explains Friedberg to UVA Today. "For instance, I might agree to do more house chores, which reduces my personal happiness somewhat, but I get some offsetting happiness simply knowing that my partner benefits."

Looks like a lot of couples don't prioritize that. And the news only gets worse.

Only 40.9 percent of couples were able to predict what their partner would say, so many weren't on the same page.

Almost 60 percent couldn't perfectly answer information about each other. Lastly, a quarter had "serious discrepancies" in their overall happiness.

We know that 50% of marriages end in divorce, so hopefully couples can estimate the likelihood that their union will last. In the mean time, let's hope that holy matrimony lasts longer than six years.

