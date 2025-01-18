24 Clear Signs Your Partner Unconditionally Loves You

Some signs of unconditional love are subtle. Others? Well, they all but hit you over the head with obviousness. It's all these little things that you don't notice until they add up and they show you the obvious answer that he's practically in love with you.

If you’re blissfully happy and searching for signs that your partner unconditionally loves you, look no further than these sweet signs.

Here are the clear signs your partner unconditionally loves you:

1. They listen

They listen when you give them a 20-minute-long play-by-play of a dramatic situation with your work frenemy. They don't chime in with their thoughts on the matter; instead, they let you go on and on until you're satisfied. They also don't try to solve your problems by offering solutions; again, they just listen.

Advertisement

2. They don't care about your morning breath

gpointstudio / Shutterstock

They don't suggest you go brush your teeth before kissing you good morning. They know their breath isn't great in the morning either, but rather than shame you for it, they understand and accept all of you, no matter how smelly it might be.

Advertisement

3. They just want to hold you

They initiate cuddling that doesn’t lead to anything else. Intimacy in relationships isn't just about being physical, it's about being close to one another, melting into each other as you reflect on what brought you together in the first place. When they hold you, they're reminded of all that.

4. Their friends are close to you

They've introduced you to all their friends, and when you meet them, they already know where you work and that you love Swedish fish. When a person is hooked on you, they want you to meet their friends because they know they will all love you, too.

5. Meeting their parents isn't an issue

They introduce you to their parents (or want to) and don't worry about how they may perceive you. They want to show you off.

Advertisement

Meeting your partner's parents without making a big deal signifies a healthy level of trust, openness, and a willingness to integrate into their lives. A study published in the Journal of Family Studies found that this indicates a serious commitment to the relationship while respecting personal boundaries and the pace of getting to know each other's families.

6. Their texts are sincere

They text you just to say “Good morning” or "I'm thinking about you." And it's not because it's what you want to hear; rather, they truly mean what they say. And they want you to know that you're always on their mind.

7. They tell you good night

They never miss the chance to tell you “Good night,” even if they're out with friends. Their dedication to making sure you know that they love you and are hooked on you is unmatched.

8. Their compliments are genuine

They're prone to saying corny, eye-roll-inducing things such as, “You have the most beautiful smile.” But it's not to make you laugh — they mean it. Their compliments are well-thought-out and sincere.

Advertisement

9. They put you first

Think: accepting the invite to your friend's engagement party on the night their favorite team is playing, without so much as a mention of it. They will move mountains to make sure you know they're smitten.

10. They understand that you are theirs

They're equal parts proud and ever-so-slightly jealous when another person hits on you. They feel grateful that they managed to snag an amazing person like you, and they want the world to know it.

This lies in the fundamental human need for security, belonging, and a sense of commitment in a relationship. A 2022 study concluded that feeling understood and acknowledged by a significant other fosters a deep connection, trust, and emotional intimacy, which are crucial for a healthy partnership.

Advertisement

11. They talk about the future

Forget talking about tomorrow! They'll say things like, "Next summer, we should..." and don't hesitate to put plans on the books months in advance. They're invested in you, so why not include you in all the fun activities they have planned for the future, near and far?

12. You have control over the television

Ivanko80 / Shutterstock

They give you the remote more often than they hog it. And if that isn't true love, then what is?

Advertisement

13. They share their food

They save the last bite of any delicious meal just for you. For them, anything that belongs to them is fair game for you too, especially a meal.

14. They trust you with holiday cards

They know you won't do anything to embarrass them and trust that you will use your best judgment when sending out cards to loved ones. Yes, they trust you entirely!

15. They're great when you're on your period

When you're in bed with killer cramps, they run to the drugstore for tampons and painkillers. They make you soup and rub your back. They will do anything in their power to make you comfortable in times of pain.

A 2020 study shows that men acknowledge the physical and emotional changes a woman experiences during her cycle. They foster a sense of validation, security, and intimacy within the relationship, which can significantly impact her overall well-being and satisfaction.

Advertisement

16. They can never stay mad at you for long

All it takes is a single smile aimed in their direction, and this person can’t stay mad at you. They remind themself of how lucky they are, and how no matter what you did to make them angry, that feeling will quickly subside.

17. They care about what you think

Whether it's preparing for a big meeting or simply picking out their outfit, they like to get your opinion. They truly value your input.

18. They know what you like

That thing you mentioned in passing that you just had to have? Don’t buy it — they already snagged two for you. Because they're such a good listener, they've been taking mental notes of your favorite things and then surprising you with them. All because they're hooked on you!

Advertisement

19. They know what makes you laugh

They've bookmarked a GIF site so they can randomly send you messages that make you smile. They send you hilarious videos and memes throughout the day. They want to make you laugh — it makes them happy.

It demonstrates their attentiveness, understanding of your personality, and genuine desire to bring you joy, significantly strengthening the relationship's connection and intimacy. A 2019 study shows they actively care about your happiness and want to make you feel loved and valued.

20. They give you their full attention

ORION PRODUCTION / Shutterstock

Advertisement

They put their phone away when you’re around. Instead of mindlessly scrolling social media when you're together, they give you their undivided attention, so you know they're fully present.

21. They know how to make fun of you

They tease you in ways that feel funny, not mean. Everything they do has good intentions, and it's always to make you laugh or smile.

22. They save your gifts

They've saved every card and note you’ve ever given them. Heck, they even have a sliver of wrapping paper from your first-ever gift exchange! It shows that they are not only deeply in love with you, but that they treasure the thoughtfulness you put into gifts.

23. They know your goals in life

They tell everyone they know when you have a lifetime achievement of any kind. They know your deepest desires and ambitions and make it a point to encourage you through it all. They're your biggest supporter.

Advertisement

24. They tell you they love you

They say, “I love you” every day, and you believe them. While actions speak louder than words, couples often forget to verbalize that love. But not your partner. They tell you they love you every single day, and they will never let you forget it.

2012 research concluded it signifies a deep level of commitment, reinforces feelings of security and intimacy within a relationship, can positively impact mental health by lowering stress levels, and is linked to the release of oxytocin, which promotes feelings of well-being and connection.

Jillian Kramer is a freelance journalist and writer whose work has appeared in the print and/or online versions of the New York Times, Glamour, Scientific American, National Geographic, Food & Wine, Prevention, and Martha Stewart, among many others.

Advertisement